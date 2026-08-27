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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ESPN Ranks Top 10 College Football Teams With Best Chance to Go Undefeated in 2026

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

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Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 27 7:00 PM
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PIT

+3.5

+132

O 34.5

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BUF

-3.5

-156

U 34.5

Aug 27 8:00 PM
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NE

-2.5

-142

O 35.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+120

U 35.5

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