ESPN’s Playoff Predictor Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Right Now

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ESPN Playoff Predictor: 29% Chance

The absolute stunner of the computer rankings! The Wake Forest Demon Deacons crash the ESPN Playoff Predictor top 12 with a 29% chance, sitting second in the ACC at 5-1 (3-1 in conference) and ranked #21 in the AP Poll. Wake Forest made a statement in Week 6 by thumping NC State 38-14 on the road. Quarterback Gio Lopez put on a show, completing 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Jack Foley hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and a score.

On the season, Lopez has thrown for 1,680 yards and 13 touchdowns with an 88.9 QBR, leaning on wideout Carlos Hernandez (720 REC YDS, 4 TDs) and tailback Deuce Lawrence (281 RUSH YDS, 3 TDs). Pacing an offense producing 435.3 total yards per game and 36.8 points per game alongside a defense holding opponents to 21.5 points per game, the Demon Deacons have played Miami tough (33-20 loss) and knocked off Louisville (30-27). The algorithm recognizes that if Miami wins the ACC, Wake Forest has a legitimate path to an at-large bid.