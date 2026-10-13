Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 7

You Tell Us! What Does the CFP Bracket Look Like This Year?

Join the CFP Debate: Who Wins the National Championship?

We've updated our 12-team College Football Playoff predictions following all the Week 6 chaos, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE NEW #1: Did Georgia earn the top overall spot by winning in Tuscaloosa, or should Notre Dame's #1 defense or Miami's #1 offense be No. 1?

RED RIVER RECOVERY: Can Arch Manning and Texas rebound from their loss to Oklahoma and climb back into a top-four bye?

HOOSIER HYPERBOLE: Are Curt Cignetti's 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers legitimate contenders to capture the Big Ten and win back-to-back national titles?

Drop your hot takes and playoff bracket in the comments!