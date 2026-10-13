Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 7

Road to the Ring: Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Heading Into Week 7
Six action-packed weeks of the 2026 college football season are officially in the books, and Week 6 completely shook up the national championship landscape. From rivalries falling apart in Dallas to SEC powerhouses trading blows in Tuscaloosa and unblemished dark horses barging into the top four, the selection committee's 12-team playoff bracket is taking a high-powered shape.
Heading into Week 7, here is our updated prediction for how the 12-team College Football Playoff field stacks up following all the Week 6 action.