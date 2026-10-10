UCLA's defense dominates, forces seven turnovers in upset win over Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The undefeated UCLA Bruins traveled to Eugene looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Oregon Ducks and secure their first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004.

They accomplished both in emphatic fashion — ending a 22-year road drought and helping head coach Bob Chesney become the first coach in UCLA history to begin his tenure with a 5-0 record. The Bruins delivered a statement win behind a relentless defensive performance, forcing seven turnovers in Saturday’s 17-15 victory over No. 13 Oregon.

HOW ABOUT THOSE BRUINS!? https://t.co/zdni4ISjH5 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 10, 2026

No. 21 UCLA’s latest victory, however, was defined by more than the history it made. The Bruins capitalized on mistakes at critical moments and delivered a final stop when the Ducks had a chance to tie the game with less than three minutes remaining.

Oregon entered Saturday as one of the most potent offenses in college football, averaging 47.5 points per game, fourth-most in the nation. UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler’s unit held the Ducks to just 15 points and 272 total yards, both season lows.

The Bruins especially excelled on third down, limiting Oregon to one conversion in 12 opportunities (8.3%). The Ducks’ lone conversion came on their final drive.

Raiola and Oregon’s pass catchers struggled to find a rhythm through the air, and the Ducks found little room to run. UCLA held Oregon to 73 rushing yards on 27 attempts, an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

The performance continued a trend established through UCLA’s first four games. The Bruins entered the matchup with 12 takeaways, including eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries, ranking second nationally and first in the Big Ten.

Against an Oregon team that had lost just twice at home during the Dan Lanning era, UCLA elevated its ball-hawking defense to another level.

UCLA’s seven takeaways tied a program record set in 2003. The Bruins recorded two interceptions and five fumble recoveries, their most in a game since 1998 against USC. The final takeaway came on the last play of the game to seal the victory.

The defensive onslaught began in the second quarter, when UCLA halted a promising Oregon scoring opportunity. After consecutive runs of eight and 21 yards moved the Ducks inside the red zone with a 6-3 lead, running back Jordon Davison fumbled during a direct snap in the wildcat formation. Senior defensive lineman Tyson Ford recovered at the UCLA 15-yard line, ending the drive before Oregon could extend its lead.

The Bruins capitalized on another mistake later in the quarter.

Facing third-and-3 from the UCLA 43-yard line, Raiola came under pressure from linebacker Anthony Sacca and fumbled while attempting to throw. Amber Washington recovered for the Bruins, setting up a four-play, 51-yard scoring drive capped by a 35-yard touchdown run from Wayne Knight that gave UCLA a 10-6 lead.

Raiola, making his first start of the season with regular starter Dante Moore in concussion protocol, continued to struggle against UCLA’s pressure. The former Nebraska quarterback committed three turnovers before being replaced by third-string quarterback Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter.

UCLA’s secondary added to the pressure after halftime. Cornerback Ta’Shawn James recorded an interception in the third quarter, his fourth of the season to lead the Big Ten. Through three quarters, the Ducks had managed just 43 passing yards on six completions.

Raiola’s second interception of the afternoon helped prompt his benching, with Oregon turning to Thomas in search of a late spark.

Thomas briefly provided one. He threw for 156 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, including a 44-yard scoring pass to senior wide receiver Evan Stewart that cut UCLA’s lead to 17-15 with 2:16 remaining.

Then came the game’s defining sequence.

Oregon lined up for a two-point conversion, looking to tie the game at 17. Thomas kept the ball on a quarterback draw, but UCLA stopped him short of the end zone. A facemask penalty on UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho gave the Ducks another opportunity from the 1½-yard line.

With the game hanging in the balance, Oregon handed the ball to Davison. UCLA’s defensive front stood its ground and stopped him short of the goal line, preserving the Bruins’ two-point lead.

The stop encapsulated a defensive effort that had frustrated Oregon for most of the afternoon. Even as Thomas revived the Ducks’ offense late, UCLA refused to surrender the tying points, forcing Oregon to chase the game until the final play.

The Bruins’ offense also had adversity to overcome after fifth-year senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava exited with a lower-body injury late in the first half. UCLA leaned on its running game and the opportunities created by its defense to put points on the board.

Knight scored both of UCLA’s touchdowns, increasing his season total to 11. He also caught his first receiving touchdown of the season, a nine-yard pass from backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

“These guys battled and fought today,” Chesney said.

The win improved UCLA to 5-0 and marked its first victory over Oregon since 2017. It also carried personal significance for Chesney, whose James Madison team lost to Oregon in the first round of last season’s College Football Playoff. This time, Chesney returned to Eugene with an undefeated Bruins squad and watched his defense deliver the decisive blows against the Ducks.

For a program that won three games a year ago, UCLA’s 5-0 start reflects a dramatic shift under Chesney. The Bruins have found ways to win through adversity, and Saturday’s defensive performance offered their clearest statement yet.

“This is not the same UCLA,” Chesney said in a postgame interview with CBS reporter Jenny Dell.

The Bruins return to the Rose Bowl next Saturday to face the Wisconsin Badgers, carrying a spotless 5-0 record and riding the momentum of a standout defensive performance.