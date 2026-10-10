TST Best Bets: October 10, 2026

Two unbeaten SEC heavyweights meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, as Georgia visits Alabama with both teams looking to take control of the conference race. After splitting their meetings last season, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have another chance to make an early statement in the national title chase.

Meanwhile, USC heads to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out game. The Trojans are looking to build on last week’s comeback win over Washington, while the Nittany Lions need a response after opening Big Ten play with consecutive losses.

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First Pick: Alabama -2.5 over Georgia

Rundown: I trust Alabama’s offense to make the difference at home here. The Crimson Tide have put up at least 45 points every week, and asking them to win by a field goal feels reasonable with how well they’ve been moving the ball.

Georgia will present a tougher challenge, but Alabama just hung 56 on Mississippi State on the road. I expect that offense to give the Bulldogs plenty to handle with a loud Tuscaloosa crowd behind it.

These teams split their two meetings last season, so I’m not putting too much weight on Georgia’s convincing SEC title game win. With Alabama getting this matchup at home, give me the Crimson Tide to cover the short number.

Second Pick: USC -1.5 over Penn State

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rundown: USC hasn’t covered in four straight games, but I’m comfortable backing the Trojans against a Penn State team that looks lost right now. The Nittany Lions have dropped their first two conference games, and their problems go well beyond a couple of bad breaks.

Penn State managed just 48 rushing yards against Northwestern, while Koby Howard’s continued absence leaves an already struggling passing attack short on options. I don’t trust this offense to keep pace if USC gets going.

The bigger concern for Penn State is a defense that just allowed Northwestern to run for 413 yards. USC should have opportunities to sustain drives against that unit, and with less than a field goal to lay, give me the Trojans.