Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

TST Best Bets: October 10, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

Two unbeaten SEC heavyweights meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, as Georgia visits Alabama with both teams looking to take control of the conference race. After splitting their meetings last season, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have another chance to make an early statement in the national title chase.

Meanwhile, USC heads to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out game. The Trojans are looking to build on last week’s comeback win over Washington, while the Nittany Lions need a response after opening Big Ten play with consecutive losses.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Alabama -2.5 over Georgia

Rundown: I trust Alabama’s offense to make the difference at home here. The Crimson Tide have put up at least 45 points every week, and asking them to win by a field goal feels reasonable with how well they’ve been moving the ball.

Georgia will present a tougher challenge, but Alabama just hung 56 on Mississippi State on the road. I expect that offense to give the Bulldogs plenty to handle with a loud Tuscaloosa crowd behind it.

These teams split their two meetings last season, so I’m not putting too much weight on Georgia’s convincing SEC title game win. With Alabama getting this matchup at home, give me the Crimson Tide to cover the short number.

Second Pick: USC -1.5 over Penn State

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rundown: USC hasn’t covered in four straight games, but I’m comfortable backing the Trojans against a Penn State team that looks lost right now. The Nittany Lions have dropped their first two conference games, and their problems go well beyond a couple of bad breaks.

Penn State managed just 48 rushing yards against Northwestern, while Koby Howard’s continued absence leaves an already struggling passing attack short on options. I don’t trust this offense to keep pace if USC gets going.

The bigger concern for Penn State is a defense that just allowed Northwestern to run for 413 yards. USC should have opportunities to sustain drives against that unit, and with less than a field goal to lay, give me the Trojans.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
NFL · 22 hours ago
NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
ESPN Predicts the Record for All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 5
NFL · 2 days ago
ESPN Predicts the Record for All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 5
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 5
NFL · 3 days ago
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 5
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL · 1 week ago
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 2 weeks ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders