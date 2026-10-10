UCLA holds on against Oregon to deliver historic win for Bob Chesney

EUGENE, Oreg. – It wasn't a clean game. It wasn't a pretty game. But No. 21 UCLA's win 17-15 win over No. 13 Oregon on Saturday proved to be a historic game, one that has cemented head coach Bob Chesney as the brightest light the Bruins have seen in their program in a very long time.

By taking down the Ducks after a grudge match that was defined by offensive blunders on both sides and stifling defense from the Bruins, UCLA broke several unfortunate precedents at once and etched Chesney's name in the program history books.

Chaos and History

It was the Bruins' first win over the Ducks at all since 2017, their first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004 and by winning their fifth-straight game, the first time the program has started the season 5-0 since 2022, Chesney became the first head coach in UCLA program history to begin their career with the program 5-0. But even with the history made, Chesney is focused on looking forward to the next fight.

HOW ABOUT THOSE BRUINS!? pic.twitter.com/zdni4ISjH5 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 10, 2026

"Tomorrow it's going to be the same. It's going to be it: doesn't matter, now we got to get better," Chesney said (via UCLA Athletics). "We go back and look at these things we've got to fix… there's a lot of football to be played. So it doesn't matter, get better is ultimately always going to be the message when we turn a corner."

UCLA set the tone from the start with a massive pass from senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava to senior receiver Aidan Mizell on the first play of the game, kickstarting a drive that culminated in a field goal from senior kicker Mateen Bhaghani to put UCLA ahead 3-0.

But the aggression from UCLA to start the game paled in comparison to the parade of mistakes made by both teams that trended from surprising to baffling. Fumbles, interceptions and dropped passes abounded in the game on both sides, leading to a combined 10 turnovers between and 123 penalty yards.

Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach to start 5-0 in his first season in Westwood pic.twitter.com/FyEocbgA24 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2026

Iamaleava Goes Down

But mistakes and failures of execution were only the beginning of the chaos that unfolded throughout the four quarters.

Iamleava was injured in the second quarter after being tackled hard after a scramble, and even though he eventually returned to the field to finish the second quarter, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach came out to start the second half and finished the game altogether.

"When someone goes down and someone's got to step up, I say it every time, you're either exposed or you're revealed," Chesney said. "For Ty to step up in that moment when Nico couldn't go and put himself in a spot where he was revealed for knowing the run game, knowing what to get us into… I love the way they handled that."

The Ducks took their first, and only, lead in the first quarter after a touchdown run to go ahead 6-3, though a failed two-point conversion, the first of two that Oregon would attempt, meant the Ducks had to settle with six points rather than seven.

When @calpostbbolch asked Wayne Knight and Sammy Omosigho what the limits for this UCLA team are, their answers say it all. “No limits. None.” – Omosigho “The sky.” – Knight These Bruins are different . — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) October 11, 2026

Knight Keeps Cooking

UCLA reclaimed the lead courtesy of a 35-yard rush from senior running back Wayne Knight for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Knight, who has been one of the most impressive running backs in the nation this season, eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the fifth-straight game and set a new career-high with 22 carries.

"I know the guys up front, they're going to do their job and I trust them wholeheartedly," Knight said. "I'm pressing, I'm pressing, I'm pressing, something's going to show. Just got to be ready for that moment and I'm always ready for that moment."

Knight scored UCLA's only other touchdown of the game too, a nine yard reception from Dieffenbach near the start of the fourth quarter to improve UCLA to a 17-6 lead, but that would be the end of UCLA's offense for the day and the start of Oregon's slow crawl toward making it a one score game in the final seconds. But just as UCLA's offense was done for the day, the defense would only begin to shine.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Brutal Bruins Defense

Heading into Saturday's game, the Ducks were one of the best teams in the Big Ten at converting on third down, but the Bruins held them to just 1-12 on conversions, getting crucial stop after stop to stifle what has otherwise been one of the more impressive offenses in all of college football.

That defense was vital as Oregon started to tack on more points, first with a field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down 17-9, then with a touchdown that made it a 17-15 game, though UCLA made a game-saving stop on Oregon's second two-point conversion of the game to prevent a tie, eve though Oregon had an even bigger advantage on the play after UCLA senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho was called for a face mask on Oregon's first conversion attempt.

But the stop was still made and UCLA shut down Oregon on their next, and final, drive, securing the upset and proving without a doubt that not only are the Bruins back, they are better than ever under Chesney.

"It was just a great team win. I think this is a big one for us moving forward deeper into Big Ten play," Dieffenbach said.