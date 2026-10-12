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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Nico Iamaleava may miss the rest of the season: Where does that leave UCLA's quarterback room?

Jack Haslett, author

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES – After a red-hot start to the season, the UCLA Bruins may be without their lead play-caller for the remainder of the season. 

It was initially reported that senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but head coach Bob Chesney disputes those reports during a press conference on Monday and shared that the team is still waiting for an official diagnosis from doctors before making a formal announcement on Imaleava's status.

"No official update. I know everybody has a lot of opinions out there and I think that's very nice that they do, but I'm going to wait for our doctors to make the the final call.. and we'll have a whole lot more clarity on exactly where things are at," Chesney said. "Everything being reported is what's being reported: there is no serious concern at this moment. But at the same point in time, there is nothing that has been fully ruled at this moment."

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks during Big Ten Media Days on Thursday July 24, 2025 in Las Vegas.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks during Big Ten Media Days on Thursday July 24, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Kalin Sipes – The Sporting Tribune

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks during Big Ten Media Days on Thursday July 24, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Initial Injury

Iamaleava was initially injured during the second quarter of UCLA's 17-15 win over Oregon when he was tackled hard after scrambling. He was briefly sidelined, but returned to finish the first half before senior Ty Dieffenbach came in for the second half. 

Chesney's initial concern was with Iamaleava's thigh, though there may be something more serious going on pending medical confirmation. 

Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the first half against Utah Utes at Rose Bowl Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the first half against Utah Utes at Rose Bowl Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune

Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the first half against Utah Utes at Rose Bowl Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Iamaleava is in his second season with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee in 2025. Iamaleava has struggled to start the season, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with a career-low 62.1% field goal percentage, but he's been a stalwart leader for the Bruins as they've transitioned into Chesney's regime. 

With Iamaleava missing time looking likely, the Bruins will be turning to their backups Dieffenbach and sophomore Madden Iamaleava to answer the call. 

#9 Nico Iamaleava of UCLA carries the football upfield during an NCAA football game against Penn State on October 4, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.
#9 Nico Iamaleava of UCLA carries the football upfield during an NCAA football game against Penn State on October 4, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.

Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune

#9 Nico Iamaleava of UCLA carries the football upfield during an NCAA football game against Penn State on October 4, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.

What does the quarterback room look like now?

Dieffenbach may have taken the reigns against Oregon, and impressed with both his pose under pressure and his arm strength in the process, but Chesney is still treating the quarterback situation on a week-by-week basis depending on how both Dieffenbach and Iamaleava battle during practice.

"Ty certainly earned the right to be out there, to put us in a position to do what he did, and I think Madden has as well," Chesney said. "So it'll be one of those things that we'll just be able to get started with Ty here and see how the rest plays out."

Chesney added that there is still a chance that Iamaleava returns this season if he receives a positive medical report, but the Bruins should also be preparing for a reality for Dieffenbach and Madden Iamaleava are relied on far more heavily.

Should Dieffenbach continue to receive starts, he'll have a chance to improve on what he started against Oregon, and should that be the case, he's already made quite the impression in his teammate's eyes.

"I thought his poise was really inspiring," senior tight end Josh Phifer said. "Being in the huddle and just seeing that your quarterback is not really nervous or freaking out at all. It was good to see a guy have that level of confidence and poise."

 

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