UCLA Football continues to climb up the rankings

LOS ANGELES — One day after defeating Oregon in a 17-15 matchup, UCLA improved to 5-0 in its first season under head coach Bob Chesney.

Saturday’s victory marked UCLA’s first win in Eugene since 2004 and its first win over Oregon since 2017. The Bruins have made remarkable progress in seemingly one season, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the program a year ago.

That progress was reflected Sunday when UCLA climbed to No. 12 in the AP Top 25, its highest ranking since 2022, when Chip Kelly and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were leading the program.

The matchup against Oregon also provided a clearer picture of UCLA’s identity. While the Bruins still have areas to improve, their defensive performance ultimately proved to be the difference in a hard-fought road victory.

UCLA’s defensive performance against Oregon offered several reasons to believe that unit can remain the foundation of the team’s success under Chesney. The Bruins forced seven turnovers to disrupt an Oregon offense that had been averaging 47.5 points per game. They also limited the Ducks to just 73 rushing yards, neutralizing Jordon Davison and Oregon’s multifaceted ground game.

The defense continued to deliver in crucial situations, preventing Oregon from consistently sustaining drives and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. With starting quarterback Dante Moore unavailable because of a concussion, UCLA took advantage of the Ducks’ quarterback situation and disrupted their passing attack.

The Bruins’ most important defensive stand came late in the fourth quarter. With 2:16 remaining and UCLA leading 17-15, Oregon connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart. However, UCLA stopped Davison short of the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, preserving the victory.

First 5-0 start since 2022

First win in Eugene since 2004

First Top-15 road win since 2014 It’s a new era in LA. pic.twitter.com/FRR7DT4Map — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 11, 2026

While UCLA’s defense deserves much of the credit for the victory, the quarterback situation could become a significant concern as the season progresses.

Nico Iamaleava left the game before halftime with a leg injury and did not return. His departure forced UCLA to turn to Ty Dieffenbach, raising questions about the team’s depth at quarterback if Iamaleava is unavailable moving forward.

Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, had served as UCLA’s primary backup quarterback in previous games this season. However, Chesney and the coaching staff ultimately turned to Dieffenbach, a senior who had not appeared in a game all season.

The decision adds another layer of uncertainty to UCLA’s quarterback situation. If the Bruins have to rely on their reserve quarterback depth for an extended period, maintaining their current level of success could become more difficult.

At the same time, Nico’s performance against Oregon was far from flawless. He struggled with turnovers and consistency throughout the first half, finishing 10-of-17 passing for 162 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. He also rushed seven times for just one yard.

One of his most costly mistakes came when he lost a fumble at the 1-yard line, setting up an Oregon scoring opportunity. Despite those struggles, UCLA remained in position to win, largely because of its defense.

Dieffenbach took over in the second half and provided enough stability to help UCLA protect its lead. He completed three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, giving the Bruins a timely contribution in a difficult road environment.

Although his rushing numbers were less encouraging, Dieffenbach avoided an interception and helped UCLA manage the game after Iamaleava’s departure.

His performance was not necessarily spectacular, but the Bruins did not need him to be. They needed a quarterback who could make enough plays to keep the offense moving while the defense continued to control the game.

Ultimately, UCLA’s victory over Oregon demonstrated how far the program has come under Chesney. The Bruins are 5-0, have earned their highest AP ranking in four years, and have shown they can win a challenging road game against a prominent conference opponent.

However, the uncertainty surrounding Iamaleava’s health and the quarterback depth chart remains something to monitor. UCLA’s defense has established a strong foundation, but how the offense responds to potential quarterback challenges could determine whether the Bruins can sustain their early-season momentum.