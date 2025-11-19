Kalshi Predictions for Every College Football P4 Conference Hire

Oklahoma State Cowboys - Zac Robinson - 28% Chance

The Oklahoma State Cowboys opened their position earlier than anyone else, firing Mike Gundy after only a few lopsided games in the 2025 campaign and beginning a search. It's hard to gauge just how committed OK State will be to succeeding on the gridiron moving forward, but this could be an excellent job that could compete in the Big 12 if boosters are ready to step up. Atlanta Falcons assistant and former Cowboy Zac Robinson is the favorite according to Kalshi, while Eric Morris of North Texas and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein (who will be a candidate for Missouri if Drinkwitz moves on) are next on the list.

Other Candidates: Colin Klein (13%), Eric Morris (13%), G.J. Kinne (10%), Ben Arbuckle (9%)

