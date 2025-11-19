Kalshi Predictions for Every College Football P4 Conference Hire

Florida Gators - Lane Kiffin - 56% Chance
Lane Kiffin could end up staying at Ole Miss, but if he makes the jump, Kalshi predicts he ends up in Gainesville. Kiffin has had a wild career, but this is the first time he's really been the "belle of the ball" and truly coveted by multiple schools. After rehabilitating his poor image at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin made the jump to Ole Miss, has done really well in Oxford, and is now wanted by LSU and Florida. If it's not Kiffin, Kalshi has Washington head coach and Florida alumnus Jedd Fisch and USC head coach Lincoln Riley as the following two options.
Other Candidates: Jedd Fisch (15%), Lincoln Riley (10%), Brent Key (5%), Alex Golesh (1%)