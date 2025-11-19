Heisman Trophy Kalshi Odds Ranks Top 6 Candidates Ahead of the Field

1. Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana

I have been lucky enough to cover all of Fernando Mendoza’s games at IU for Hoosier Huddle, and he is better in person than he is on paper, and he’s pretty good on paper. ‘Heis-Mendoza’ has had some of his biggest moments in IU’s biggest games on the road with game-winning drives at Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State. He has 35 total touchdowns (30 passing, 5 rushing) with 2,641 passing yards and 216 yards on the ground. It may come down to Sayin vs. Mendoza in the Big Ten title game to determine who wins the Heisman as well.

Stock Price (.46 Yes/.55 No) Odds: +218

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.