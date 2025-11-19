College Football Week 13 Picks: MAC-Tion Wednesday Night Best Bets

Mid-week MAC-tion is back, baby! Tonight’s slate features another pair of conference showdowns, including three teams still in the running for a spot in the Championship Game.

Stadium: UB Stadium

UB Stadium Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: M-OH -2.5 | Total: 39.5

M-OH -2.5 | 39.5 Moneyline: M-OH -140 | BUF +120

The fate of the Mid-American Conference won’t be decided on Wednesday night, but we will have a better idea of which teams remain in the running for a spot in the championship game. The Buffalo Bulls and Miami (OH) RedHawks enter the contest with identical 4-2 records. The winner gives themselves the inside track for a spot in Week 15’s coveted showdown.

As inferred by the total, the Bulls rely on their defense to win games. Through ten games, Buffalo has limited its opponents to an average of 168.1 passing yards, 23rd-fewest in the country, and 136.5 rushing yards, 51st-fewest. Altogether, that gives them the 34th-ranked total and 38th-ranked scoring defense. Still, the Bulls are vulnerable against the run, playing into Miami’s strength on offense.

The RedHawks play up to an equally stifling defensive standard. They sit 33rd in the FBS in total defense, limiting opponents to just 325.9 yards per game. As expected, that correlates with their elite scoring defense, as the RedHawks give up just 21.9 points per game. Still, Miami’s offensive advantage should turn the tide in the visitors’ favor on Wednesday night. Almost half of their offensive production comes via the ground game, an asset they should lean into against Buffalo’s lackluster defensive front.

The betting market is steaming the RedHawks, but there’s still value in backing them in this spot. Buffalo opened as short home favorites, but the line has already shifted in Miami’s favor. We can get behind that line movement. We’re laying the points in this one.

Best Bet: RedHawks -2.5

Stadium: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium Location: Kent, OH

Kent, OH Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: CMU -9.5 | Total: 50.5

CMU -9.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: CMU -360 | KENT +280

Like the aforementioned Bulls and RedHawks, the Central Michigan Chippewas are still in the running for a spot in the MAC Championship Game. Central Michigan sits 4-2 in conference play, needing to win out to stay in the running. They will get that chance against the lowly Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 13.

Defense is the prevailing theme in the Mid-American Conference, and Central Michigan embodies that characteristic. While they rank 106th in total offense, the Chippewas rank in the top 60 in scoring and total defense. Moreover, they’ve played up to their potential in MAC-tion. Central Michigan has won three of its last four, limiting all but one of those opponents to 19 points or fewer. Across the four-game sample, they’re holding opponents to 15.5 points and 331.8 yards per game.

Kent State may be out of the championship running, but the Golden Flashes are fighting to stay in bowl eligibility. Three of their four wins this season have come over the past five weeks, showcasing their improved late-season play. After playing back-to-back road games, Kent State settles in at Dix Stadium, where its offensive metrics improve substantially. They muster a laughable 244.8 yards per game as the visitors, jumping to 349.0 in their friendly confines.

The Chippewas will need to flex their defensive muscles if they hope to contain the Golden Flashes on Wednesday. Still, we don’t think that will be enough to cover the hefty spread. Kent State is worth the investment against the spread, but more reckless bettors could see value in backing them on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Kent State +9.5

