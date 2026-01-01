College Football Playoff: (6) Ole Miss Rebels vs (3) Georgia Bulldogs Best Bets

The College Football Playoff continues with the New Year’s Six. Granted, only three of those games will be played on New Year’s Day. This year’s Sugar Bowl pits the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. These SEC foes will compete for a spot in the CFP semifinal, ensuring we see the best each team has to offer in this win-or-go-home showdown.

Check out what bets we’re making in this College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup!

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Location: New Orleans, LA

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

(6) Ole Miss Rebels vs (3) Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

Spread: MISS +6.5 (-110) | UGA -6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 55.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: MISS +190 | UGA -230

(6) Ole Miss Rebels vs (3) Georgia Bulldogs Kalshi Odds

Chance: MISS 32% | UGA 68%

MISS 32% | UGA 68% Spread: UGA -6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

-6.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 56.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

These SEC foes met back in Week 8, with the Bulldogs leaving with a 43-35 win at home. While Georgia deserved to win that game, it needed 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory. We predict Ole Miss will employ a similar game plan in the Sugar Bowl, albeit with a more favorable outcome.

In this first matchup, the Rebels did what they usually do. Ole Miss dialled up the offensive intensity, playing into its second-ranked total offense to keep the Bulldogs backpedalling. To the Rebels’ credit, it worked for three quarters. Then, they put up exactly one yard through the final 15 minutes of the contest. We saw them wield their offensive advantage for most of the game, but it will take a more complete effort if the Rebels hope to knock off the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Georgia’s path to victory won’t be as straightforward as the betting line implies. This team has put up 587 total yards over its last two games, failing to surpass 297 yards in either contest. Predictably, Gunner Stockton is a driving factor in those offensive woes. He threw for just 70 yards in the regular season finale versus Georgia Tech, following that up with 156 passing yards in the SEC Championship Game. The Rebels’ passing defense is their strong point, making it unlikely we’ll see an improved effort from Stockton in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs hold a significant defensive advantage, but Ole Miss has broken through before. We’re counting on sustained offensive output in this neutral-site game. We see the appeal on the money line, but we’re backing the Rebels against the spread in this one.

Best Bet: Rebels +6.5 -110

Trinidad Chambliss deserves more recognition than he’s getting. The Rebels’ quarterback dissected secondaries with surgical precision this season, seemingly getting better with each passing game. He’s primed for a big showing with the lights shining brightest.

Chambliss has been unstoppable of late. Over his last four games, the senior has thrown for 1,280 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes. Across that sample, he’s thrown for no fewer than 287 in any one of those contests while eclipsing the 300-yard mark on three occasions. Moreover, he’s completed more than 23 passes in four straight. That accounts for 47.8% of the Rebels’ offensive plays and 58.8% of their offensive production, despite Ole Miss leading from start to finish in all four contests.

Georgia’s most glaring defensive weakness is its secondary. The Bulldogs rank 51st in passing yards allowed, a far cry from their fourth-ranked run and 10th-ranked total defense. They’ve also posted deteriorating metrics over the past few weeks, seeing an increase in their passing yards per game and yards per pass attempt in their last three outings.

Ole Miss had success throwing the ball versus Georgia in Week 8, and we predict they will have an even easier time moving the chains in this neutral-site affair. Chambliss will put the Rebels on his back and is poised to eclipse 300 passing yards for the fourth time in five games.

Best Bet: Trinidad Chambliss to Record 300+ Passing Yards +230

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

College Football Playoff: (6) Ole Miss Rebels vs (3) Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl Best Bets

Ole Miss +6.5 (-110)

Trinidad Chambliss to Record 300+ Passing Yards +230

We’re counting on another game-changing performance from Chambliss in the Sugar Bowl. He’s had no problem tearing through secondaries all season, with improved performances as the season progresses. That should be enough to help Ole Miss cover the spread, if not pull off the unexpected upset in New Orleans.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.