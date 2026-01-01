Where to Watch Every New Year’s Day College Football Playoff Game

New Year’s Day doesn’t get any better than this. Three College Football Playoff games, iconic venues, and a full day of football that shapes the national title race from noon through the night. Whether you’re planning your viewing schedule or lining up your bets, this is the definitive CFP watch day.

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Where to Watch: ESPN

SportsGrid App ( ) Date: January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds

Spread: Oregon -2.5 (-108)

Oregon -2.5 (-108) Total: Over 51.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

Over 51.5 (-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: Oregon -130 | Texas Tech +110

Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Kalshi Odds

Chance: Oregon 53% | Texas Tech 47%

Oregon 53% | Texas Tech 47% Spread: Oregon -2.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

Oregon -2.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢ Total: Over 52.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

The action opens in Miami with the highly flying Oregon Ducks behind Dante Moore, meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a matchup that feels tighter than the spread. Oregon’s balance on both sides of the ball has carried it all season, but Texas Tech’s ability to speed games up and force shootout conditions as the No. 3 offense in the country makes this a tricky opener. If the Red Raiders can hit early explosives and keep Oregon from dictating tempo, this one has the makings of a four-quarter fight.

Stadium: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Location: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA Where to Watch: ESPN

SportsGrid App ( ) Date: January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama Betting Odds

Spread: Indiana -7 (-112)

Indiana -7 (-112) Total: Over 47.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

Over 47.5 (-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: Indiana -245 | Alabama +200

Rose Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama Kalshi Odds

Chance: Indiana 68% | Alabama 32%

Indiana 68% | Alabama 32% Spread: Indiana -7.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

Indiana -7.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢ Total: Over 48.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

Next comes the Rose Bowl, where Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers collide with the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the sport’s most iconic settings. Indiana’s consistency and high-powered passing attack have earned it favorite status, yet Alabama’s comfort on the biggest stages keeps this matchup volatile. The Tide doesn’t need to dominate the box score to hang around — they just need a few momentum-swinging moments to turn a seemingly comfortable spread into a white-knuckle finish.

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Where to Watch: ESPN

SportsGrid App ( ) Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Odds

Spread: Ohio State -9.5 (-110)

Ohio State -9.5 (-110) Total: Over 40.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

Over 40.5 (-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: Ohio State -360 | Miami +290

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Kalshi Odds

Chance: Ohio State 76% | Miami 24%

Ohio State 76% | Miami 24% Spread: Ohio State -9.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

Ohio State -9.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 39.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

The nightcap shifts to New Orleans, where the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs close the day with a tone that’s far more physical than flashy. Georgia’s defense and postseason pedigree loom large, but Ole Miss has shown it can stress even elite units when the pace tilts its way behind Trinidad Chambliss. In the Superdome, where every possession feels heavier, this matchup could ultimately reveal which team is truly built for a championship run.