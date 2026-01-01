Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Where to Watch Every New Year’s Day College Football Playoff Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

New Year’s Day doesn’t get any better than this. Three College Football Playoff games, iconic venues, and a full day of football that shapes the national title race from noon through the night. Whether you’re planning your viewing schedule or lining up your bets, this is the definitive CFP watch day.

CFP Betting Guide

 Game Picks: ORE-TTU | IND-ALA | MISS-UGA

Where to Watch the Orange Bowl

  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Follow: SportsGrid App (Download Here)
  • Date: January 1, 2026
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Odds

  • Spread: Oregon -2.5 (-108)
  • Total: Over 51.5 (-112) | Under (-108)
  • Moneyline: Oregon -130 | Texas Tech +110

Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: Oregon 53% | Texas Tech 47%
  • Spread: Oregon -2.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢
  • Total: Over 52.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

The action opens in Miami with the highly flying Oregon Ducks behind Dante Moore, meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a matchup that feels tighter than the spread. Oregon’s balance on both sides of the ball has carried it all season, but Texas Tech’s ability to speed games up and force shootout conditions as the No. 3 offense in the country makes this a tricky opener. If the Red Raiders can hit early explosives and keep Oregon from dictating tempo, this one has the makings of a four-quarter fight.

Where to Watch the Rose Bowl

  • Stadium: Rose Bowl
  • Location: Pasadena, CA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Follow: SportsGrid App (Download Here)
  • Date: January 1, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama Betting Odds

  • Spread: Indiana -7 (-112)
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-115) | Under (-105)
  • Moneyline: Indiana -245 | Alabama +200

Rose Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: Indiana 68% | Alabama 32%
  • Spread: Indiana -7.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢
  • Total: Over 48.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

Next comes the Rose Bowl, where Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers collide with the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the sport’s most iconic settings. Indiana’s consistency and high-powered passing attack have earned it favorite status, yet Alabama’s comfort on the biggest stages keeps this matchup volatile. The Tide doesn’t need to dominate the box score to hang around — they just need a few momentum-swinging moments to turn a seemingly comfortable spread into a white-knuckle finish.

Where to Watch the Sugar Bowl

  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Follow: SportsGrid App (Download Here)
  • Date: January 1, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Odds

  • Spread: Ohio State -9.5 (-110)
  • Total: Over 40.5 (-112) | Under (-108)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -360 | Miami +290

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: Ohio State 76% | Miami 24%
  • Spread: Ohio State -9.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢
  • Total: Over 39.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

The nightcap shifts to New Orleans, where the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs close the day with a tone that’s far more physical than flashy. Georgia’s defense and postseason pedigree loom large, but Ole Miss has shown it can stress even elite units when the pace tilts its way behind Trinidad Chambliss. In the Superdome, where every possession feels heavier, this matchup could ultimately reveal which team is truly built for a championship run.

Jan 1 12:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORE

ORE

-2.5

-104

O 49.5

TTU

TTU

+2.5

-100

U 49.5

Jan 1 4:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ALA

ALA

+7.5

+213

O 48.5

IND

IND

-7.5

-223

U 48.5

Jan 1 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MISS

MISS

+6.5

+203

O 56.5

UGA

UGA

-6.5

-213

U 56.5

Jan 2 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NAVY

NAVY

-7.5

-270

O 53.5

CIN

CIN

+7.5

+245

U 53.5

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAKE

WAKE

N/A

N/A

N/A

MSST

MSST

N/A

N/A

N/A

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ARIZ

ARIZ

+2.5

-113

O 51.5

SMU

SMU

-2.5

+104

U 51.5

Final
Washington covered 0,
BSU

BSU

10

WASH

WASH

38

Final
NC State covered 0,
MEM

MEM

7

NCST

NCST

31

Final
Alabama covered +2.5, O 43.5
ALA

ALA

34

OKLA

OKLA

24

Final
Miami (FL) covered +2.5, U 48.5
MIA

MIA

10

TXAM

TXAM

3

Final
Ole Miss covered -17.5, U 56.5
TULN

TULN

10

MISS

MISS

41

Final
James Madison covered +20.5, O 47.5
JMU

JMU

34

ORE

ORE

51

Final
Washington St. covered 0,
WSU

WSU

34

USU

USU

21

Final
Toledo covered +13.5, O 46.5
TOL

TOL

22

LOU

LOU

27

Final
Hawaii covered 0,
CAL

CAL

31

HAW

HAW

35

Final
Northwestern covered -13.5, U 43.5
CMU

CMU

7

NW

NW

34

Final
Minnesota covered -2.5, U 43.5
UNM

UNM

17

MINN

MINN

20

Final
East Carolina covered +13.5, U 53.5
PITT

PITT

17

ECU

ECU

23

Final
Penn St. covered 0,
PSU

PSU

22

CLEM

CLEM

10

Final
BYU covered -3.5, U 56.5
GT

GT

21

BYU

BYU

25

Final
Virginia covered +3.5, U 42.5
UVA

UVA

13

MIZZ

MIZZ

7

Final
Houston covered -2.5, O 44.5
LSU

LSU

35

HOU

HOU

38

Final
Illinois covered +9.5, U 70.5
TENN

TENN

28

ILL

ILL

30

Final
TCU covered +9.5, U 64.5
USC

USC

27

TCU

TCU

30

Final
Iowa covered +9.5, O 53.5
IOWA

IOWA

34

VAN

VAN

27

Final
Duke covered 0,
ASU

ASU

39

DUKE

DUKE

42

Final
Texas covered -6.5, O 58.5
MICH

MICH

27

TEX

TEX

41

Final
Utah covered -6.5, O 62.5
NEB

NEB

22

UTAH

UTAH

44

Final
Miami (FL) covered +7.5, U 39.5
MIA

MIA

24

OSU

OSU

14

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 4 months ago

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NCAAF · 23 hours ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 4 days ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 1 week ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 1 week ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 1 week ago