NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Rose Bowl Most Bet Player Props & Anytime TDs | Alabama Crimson Tide vs Indiana Hoosiers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The College Football Playoff always sharpens the betting market, and this Alabama-Indiana quarterfinal is no exception. Rose Bowl bettors are zeroing in on Indiana’s high-powered offense against an Alabama defense that’s been elite all season, creating a clash of efficiency, volume, and matchup-driven props. 

Let’s dive into the most bet player props and anytime TD picks at BetMGM.

 Game Picks: IND-ALA | MISS-UGA

Where to Watch the Rose Bowl

  • Stadium: Rose Bowl
  • Location: Pasadena, CA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  Follow: SportsGrid App (Download Here)
  • Date: January 1, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs Indiana Betting Odds

  • Spread: Indiana -7 (-112)
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-115) | Under (-105)
  • Moneyline: Indiana -245 | Alabama +200

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs Indiana Kalshi Odds

  • Chance: Indiana 68% | Alabama 32%
  • Spread: Indiana -7.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢
  • Total: Over 48.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs Indiana Most Bet Player Props

1) Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) Under 54.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This is a classic numbers-vs-matchup spot. Omar Cooper Jr. averaged 67.0 receiving yards per game this season and cleared this number in exactly half of Indiana’s games (six of 12). The issue is the opponent. Alabama’s defense ranks 13th nationally in yards allowed and points allowed, and it doesn’t give up free production on the perimeter. With the Hoosiers likely spreading targets and Alabama forcing longer, more methodical drives, bettors are banking on Cooper being contained just enough to stay under this modest total.

2) Riley Nowakowski (Indiana) Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

While Cooper draws attention on the outside, Riley Nowakowski has quietly become a popular secondary option. He averaged 28.8 receiving yards per game and cleared this number in six of 11 contests. At just 17.5 yards, one or two schemed touches gets this home. In a game where Indiana may need to attack all areas of the field to keep pace, this over has attracted steady action despite the juiced price.

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs Indiana Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

1) Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) +100

Elijah Sarratt has been one of the most consistent red-zone weapons in the country. His 51 receptions for 687 yards came with 12 receiving touchdowns, tied for third nationally. Bettors love the even-money price in a game where Indiana is averaging nearly 42 points per game. If the Hoosiers reach the red zone, Sarratt is often the first read.

2) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) +210

Heisman winners draw attention, and Fernando Mendoza’s dual-threat ability makes him dangerous near the goal line. He threw for 2,980 yards, added 240 rushing yards, and scored six times on the ground this season. Against an Alabama defense that prioritizes coverage discipline, Mendoza scrambling or keeping it himself in short-yardage situations is firmly in play.

3) Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) +165

Even with under money coming in on his yardage, bettors aren’t afraid to back Cooper to score. He finished the season with 11 receiving touchdowns, tied for eighth nationally, plus one rushing score. That profile screams boom-or-bust, making him a popular anytime TD option at plus money.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Indiana enters this CFP quarterfinal with one of the most explosive offenses in the country, ranking seventh nationally in total offense and fourth in scoring. Alabama counters with a defense ranked 13th in both points and yards allowed. That contrast has driven sharp, selective betting rather than all-out overs. Expect props tied to efficiency, red-zone usage, and secondary targets to remain the focal point as kickoff approaches.

