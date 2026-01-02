Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Top 90 College Football Players Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
College Football Playoff Center
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Group of Five Football
Jan 2 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NAVY

NAVY

-7.5

-257

O 53.5

CIN

CIN

+7.5

+233

U 53.5

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAKE

WAKE

N/A

N/A

N/A

MSST

MSST

N/A

N/A

N/A

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ARIZ

ARIZ

+2.5

-104

O 51.5

SMU

SMU

-2.5

-104

U 51.5

Jan 9 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORE

ORE

+3.5

+163

O 49.5

IND

IND

-3.5

-178

U 49.5

Final
Washington covered 0,
BSU

BSU

10

WASH

WASH

38

Final
NC State covered 0,
MEM

MEM

7

NCST

NCST

31

Final
Alabama covered +2.5, O 43.5
ALA

ALA

34

OKLA

OKLA

24

Final
Miami (FL) covered +2.5, U 48.5
MIA

MIA

10

TXAM

TXAM

3

Final
Ole Miss covered -17.5, U 56.5
TULN

TULN

10

MISS

MISS

41

Final
James Madison covered +20.5, O 47.5
JMU

JMU

34

ORE

ORE

51

Final
Washington St. covered 0,
WSU

WSU

34

USU

USU

21

Final
Toledo covered +13.5, O 46.5
TOL

TOL

22

LOU

LOU

27

Final
Hawaii covered 0,
CAL

CAL

31

HAW

HAW

35

Final
Northwestern covered -13.5, U 43.5
CMU

CMU

7

NW

NW

34

Final
Minnesota covered -2.5, U 43.5
UNM

UNM

17

MINN

MINN

20

Final
East Carolina covered +13.5, U 53.5
PITT

PITT

17

ECU

ECU

23

Final
Penn St. covered 0,
PSU

PSU

22

CLEM

CLEM

10

Final
BYU covered -3.5, U 56.5
GT

GT

21

BYU

BYU

25

Final
Virginia covered +3.5, U 42.5
UVA

UVA

13

MIZZ

MIZZ

7

Final
Houston covered -2.5, O 44.5
LSU

LSU

35

HOU

HOU

38

Final
Illinois covered +9.5, U 70.5
TENN

TENN

28

ILL

ILL

30

Final
TCU covered +9.5, U 64.5
USC

USC

27

TCU

TCU

30

Final
Iowa covered +9.5, O 53.5
IOWA

IOWA

34

VAN

VAN

27

Final
Duke covered 0,
ASU

ASU

39

DUKE

DUKE

42

Final
Texas covered -6.5, O 58.5
MICH

MICH

27

TEX

TEX

41

Final
Utah covered -6.5, O 62.5
NEB

NEB

22

UTAH

UTAH

44

Final
Miami (FL) covered +7.5, U 39.5
MIA

MIA

24

OSU

OSU

14

Final
Oregon covered +2.5, U 49.5
ORE

ORE

23

TTU

TTU

0

Final
Indiana covered -7.5, U 45.5
ALA

ALA

3

IND

IND

38

Final
Ole Miss covered +6.5, O 53.5
MISS

MISS

39

UGA

UGA

34

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 2 months ago
Casino · 4 months ago

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NCAAF · 18 hours ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 1 day ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 5 days ago
Sport Logo
NCAAF · 1 week ago