Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Ranking the Top 35 College Football Quarterbacks Right Now

TJ Inman, author

TJ Inman

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Red Sox -120, U 7.5
Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

4

Miami Marlins logo

MIA

2

Final
Rays -126, U 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

4

Detroit Tigers logo

DET

1

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
MLB · 12 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
MLB · 12 hours ago
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
MLB · 1 day ago
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB · 1 day ago
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets