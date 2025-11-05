The 5 Biggest Favorites in College Football This Week (Top 25 Matchups)

Who’s favored most in Week 11 of the college football season? We break down the top five betting favorites, their opponents, and point spreads from all key top 25 matchups.

1. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes

Opponent: @ Purdue

Point Spread: Ohio State -29.5

The top-ranked Buckeyes, boasting a powerhouse offense led by elite quarterback play and a stifling defense, are poised to overwhelm Purdue in a Big Ten mismatch, aiming to pad their playoff resume with another blowout win.

2. (18) Miami Hurricanes

Opponent: vs. Syracuse

Point Spread: Miami FL -28.5

Miami’s explosive passing attack and opportunistic secondary make them massive favorites at home against a struggling Syracuse squad, expecting to cruise to victory and bolster their ACC standing.

3. (10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Opponent: vs. Navy

Point Spread: Notre Dame -26.5

In this classic rivalry, Notre Dame’s balanced offense and physical front seven should dominate Navy’s option-based scheme, setting up a comfortable win to maintain their top-ten momentum.

4. (15) Louisville Cardinals

Opponent: vs. California

Point Spread: Louisville -20.5

Louisville’s dynamic rushing game and improving defense position them as strong favorites over California, looking to capitalize on home-field advantage for a decisive ACC triumph.

5. (2) Indiana Hoosiers

Opponent: @ Penn State

Point Spread: Indiana -14.5

The high-flying Hoosiers, fueled by a potent offense and underrated defense, enter as road favorites against Penn State, seeking a statement Big Ten win to solidify their elite ranking.

