UCLA Notebook: Bruins aim for 6-0 start with new quarterback under center

LOS ANGELES — In early August, it would have been difficult to imagine a better start to the Bob Chesney era in Pasadena. UCLA won its first five games for the first time since 2022, highlighted by a 54-3 rout of Maryland and a statement road victory over No. 13 Oregon.

After opening the season unranked, the Bruins climbed to No. 12 in the country after their first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004 — transforming from an overlooked program into one of college football’s biggest stories.

Then came a potentially devastating blow: a knee injury to starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava during UCLA’s 17-15 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon. The senior quarterback suffered the injury in the first half and did not return, casting uncertainty over the Bruins’ season as they look to sustain their remarkable start.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is injured on a play as he is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is injured on a play as he is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) during the first half at Autzen Stadium.

"I'm going to wait for doctors to make the final call on things," Chesney said on Monday. "There is a serious concern at this moment."

With the injury expected to sideline Iamaleava for the foreseeable future, Chesney will have to turn to either backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach or sophomore Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother.

"We all understand how good they (Dieffenbach and Madden Iamaleava) are as football players, that's not up for debate," Chesney said Tuesday. "The most important thing they can do right now is be there for each other."

Dieffenbach, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Cal Poly, entered Saturday’s game against Oregon and helped the Bruins secure the victory, throwing for 43 yards and a touchdown in his first action this season. The senior appears to be the leading candidate to start against the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend at the Rose Bowl, though Chesney described the quarterback situation as “definitely fluid.”

“Every week is a battle between me and Madden for the two-spot," Dieffenbach told reporters following UCLA's win over Oregon.

Whoever Chesney ultimately chooses to put under center will have the luxury of leaning on one of the nation’s most productive rushing attacks.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight leads the nation with 13.2 points per game and ranks fourth nationally with 11 touchdowns this season. In Saturday’s win over Oregon, the fifth-year senior eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive Big Ten game and accounted for both of the Bruins’ touchdowns, scoring once on the ground and once through the air.

Knight headlines a deep backfield that also features seniors Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, who help form a three-headed monster. Together, the group has helped UCLA establish itself as one of the nation’s most potent rushing offenses as the Bruins lead the Big Ten in both rushing yards per game (253.2) and rushing touchdowns (19). The rotation allows UCLA’s running backs to stay fresh and wear down opposing defenses, helping the Bruins average 6.9 yards per carry this season.

The new signal-caller will also benefit from the Bruins’ ball-hawking defense, which has the ability to create short fields and put the offense in prime scoring position. Entering Week 6, UCLA is tied for the FBS lead with 19 takeaways after forcing seven turnovers against Oregon (two interceptions and five fumbles), its most in a game since 2003. The Bruins average 3.8 turnovers per game over the first five games of the season and lead the Big Ten in turnover margin (+12).

Seven UCLA defenders have recorded interceptions with senior cornerback Ta'Shawn James outpacing the group with four. Defensive linemen Amier Washington and Sahir West are tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries apiece.

Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho, UCLA's “green dot” defender, has emerged as one of the Bruins' most impactful players on defense. He leads the team with 3.0 sacks and ranks first nationally with four forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound transfer from Oklahoma recorded 14 total tackles and a sack in the victory over the Ducks.

“When you are getting so many guys making impact plays, it wears an O-line out,” defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said.

Fifth-year linebacker Jalen Woods also delivered a standout performance in Saturday's Big Ten showdown, recording a team-high nine tackles, matching a career high with 2.0 tackles for loss and recovering a fumble. His efforts earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, recognizing one of the strongest performances of his collegiate career.

As the Bruins prepare for life without their starting quarterback, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy offered insight into the team's mindset heading into this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin.

"Next man up," Kennedy said. "We have a bunch of leaders, it's time for everyone to step up."