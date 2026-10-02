USA TODAY’s Top 15 College Football Quarterbacks Going Into Week 5

USA TODAY Ranks College Football's Best Quarterbacks

USA TODAY Names College Football’s 15 Best QBs for 2026

Quarterback experience has never been more valuable in college football, yet the transfer portal and constant roster changes have made building a reliable depth chart more challenging than ever. Between established starters, impact transfers, and emerging young stars, the race for national recognition is wide open. To sort through the talent, USA TODAY Sports tapped its expert panel to identify the 15 quarterbacks expected to make the biggest impact during the 2026 season.

Whether they’re proven winners with postseason experience or dynamic passers on the verge of breaking out, these are the quarterbacks leading the way heading into the 2026 campaign.

Information is from preseason, originally published on August 25, 2026.