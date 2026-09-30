College Football Upset Alert: Ranking Top 5 Matchups to Watch

5. First-Round QB vs. Kentucky

South Carolina over No. 24 Kentucky

Here's the beautiful oddball of the five. Kentucky owns the ranking. South Carolina owns the home field and LaNorris Sellers. And the betting market has essentially shrugged at the poll and made the Gamecocks the favorite. Sellers is a day one type prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. These are the games that build trust for NFL scouting departments.

Records: Kentucky 3-1 | South Carolina 2-2

Kentucky 3-1 | South Carolina 2-2 Rankings: Kentucky No. 24 | South Carolina NR

Kentucky No. 24 | South Carolina NR Home/Away: Kentucky away | South Carolina home

Kentucky away | South Carolina home Last Game: Kentucky beat South Alabama 45-21 | South Carolina lost to Alabama 49-18

Kentucky beat South Alabama 45-21 | South Carolina lost to Alabama 49-18 The Number: Kentucky +2.5 | South Carolina -2.5

Upset temperature: The ranking says upset. The point spread doesn't. South Carolina is favored despite being unranked and coming off a 31-point loss. That's the kind of contradiction that practically writes the tease itself.