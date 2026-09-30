College Football Upset Alert: Ranking Top 5 Matchups to Watch

2. Pat Narduzzi vs. James Franklin
Pitt over Virginia Tech
This is the Friday-night detour from all the ranked-on-ranked stuff. Pitt heads into Blacksburg for an ACC road game, and that alone gives this one a different personality. No rankings, no national-title hysteria just a road team we're putting on upset watch.
- Records: Pitt 3-1 | Virginia Tech 2-2
- Rankings: Pitt NR | Virginia Tech NR
- Home/Away: Pitt away | Virginia Tech home
- Last Game: Pitt beat Louisville 27-6 | Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 38-35
- The Number: Pitt +2.5 | Virginia Tech -2.5
Upset temperature: The Panthers have allowed just 8.5 points per game, and now that defense gets dropped into a Friday night in Blacksburg. This isn't the biggest upset numerically. It might be the easiest one to imagine becoming strange by halftime.