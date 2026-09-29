USC's offense looks to steady itself after first loss

Fresh off their first loss of the season, a 41-27 defeat to the Oregon Ducks last Saturday at the Coliseum, the USC Trojans are looking to pick up the pieces. The team has received fallout from the college football world following a hit from Desmen Stephens II, who will be suspended for this week's game against Washington, on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his reaction after the play.

Head coach Lincoln Riley directly addressed the discipline after practice Tuesday, saying the decision came after conversations with athletic director Jennifer Cohen.

"I was disappointed when I saw that," Riley said. "Do I believe deep down in my heart that he was celebrating over an injured player? No. I'm disappointed with what he did, and he needs to have more awareness because it was a serious situation."

He was careful to note the consequences while still backing Stephens, saying that "He's a part of our family…I look at him like a son."

Riley also pushed back on the noise surrounding the program, saying that outside perception and internal focus are two different things. He mentioned how there are a lot of things to be proud of within the program, and that they've built a strong culture of both recruiting and academics. As for the game itself, he didn't hide his disappointment in how close the Trojans came.

"That run at the beginning of the fourth quarter was electric," Riley said. "We had so much momentum and were playing really well…so to put ourselves in that position to win it, not capitalize on it, it guts you."

Offensive lineman Elijah Paige emphasized the need for togetherness rather than panic. He talked about the importance of veteran leadership amongst a group of so many younger players experiencing their first loss at the college level. Paige singled out tight end Mark Bowman, defensive end Luke Wafle and reciever Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for the way they've responded thus far. He also took time to praise quarterback Jayden Maiava for his steadiness as a leader through the ups and downs.

Dixon-Wyatt shared similar thoughts, echoing the program's "next play" mentality.

"I feel like everyone's together," he said. "We're looking to become what we know we can be. We just have to display that on Saturdays."

USC Trojan WR makes a catch while his defender was on his back during an NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Robert Talamantes – The Sporting Tribune USC Trojan WR makes a catch while his defender was on his back during an NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

The freshman wide receiver is ready for the challenge that the Huskies bring on the defensive side of the ball. The group has allowed an average of less than 17 points per game this season, fueling a 3-1 start.

"[They have] big, long, physical corners," said Dixon-Wyatt. "They run really well."

Running back King Miller, who posted 74 rushing yards on 13 carries in the loss to Oregon, agreed that the Washington defense aligns with the physicality of the Big Ten.

"Definitely another Big Ten team," he said. "Great defense, another great opponent. Just another week of preparation."

Coach Riley and the Trojans will host the Huskies back at the Coliseum for their fifth home game in six weeks. With four of the final seven games on the road to close the season, it's essential that the squad is able to take advantage of their home crowd.