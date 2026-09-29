Ranking The Top 15 College Quarterbacks Right Now: Going Into Week 5

ESPN Analytics on Top 15 College Quarterbacks

Top 15 Rated College Quarterbacks

The quarterback conversation is beginning to take shape, but Saturday statistics don't always fit neatly when evaluating QB play.

ESPN's Total QBR provides another lens.

It attempts to measure what a quarterback contributes on the plays in which he actually influences the outcome, while accounting for game situation, opponent and the different ways a quarterback can create or cost points.

QBR isn't an NFL Draft grade, and these numbers aren't intended to replace the tape. They're another piece of evidence to put beside it.

ESPN Quarterback Analytics

QBR | Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating:

Measures quarterback performance across all play types on a 0–100 scale, adjusted for the strength of the opposing defenses faced.

Measures quarterback performance across all play types on a 0–100 scale, adjusted for the strength of the opposing defenses faced. PAA | Points Above Average:

Estimates how many points a quarterback contributes compared with the expected contribution of an average quarterback.

Estimates how many points a quarterback contributes compared with the expected contribution of an average quarterback. PLAYS | Qualifying Quarterback Plays:

The number of plays on which the quarterback has a non-zero expected-points contribution. It includes most offensive plays that aren't simple handoffs.

The number of plays on which the quarterback has a non-zero expected-points contribution. It includes most offensive plays that aren't simple handoffs. EPA | Expected Points Added:

Measures the quarterback's total expected points added, with low-leverage situations down-weighted based on ESPN's win-probability model.

Measures the quarterback's total expected points added, with low-leverage situations down-weighted based on ESPN's win-probability model. PASS | Passing EPA:

Expected points added specifically through pass attempts, again reducing the influence of low-leverage plays.

Expected points added specifically through pass attempts, again reducing the influence of low-leverage plays. RUN | Rushing EPA:

Measures expected points added through quarterback rushing attempts, weighted for the importance of the situation.

Measures expected points added through quarterback rushing attempts, weighted for the importance of the situation. SACK | Sack EPA:

Measures the expected-points impact of sacks attributed within the quarterback evaluation, with low-leverage plays down-weighted.

Measures the expected-points impact of sacks attributed within the quarterback evaluation, with low-leverage plays down-weighted. PEN | Penalty EPA:

Measures expected points added or lost through penalties connected to quarterback plays, with low-leverage situations down-weighted.

Measures expected points added or lost through penalties connected to quarterback plays, with low-leverage situations down-weighted. RAW | Raw Total QBR:

Total QBR before adjustment for the strength of opposing defenses.

Think of the board as analytics meeting scouting tape. A quarterback can own a beautiful traditional stat line and still reveal weaknesses deeper inside these categories. Another might lack the gaudy passing totals yet create significant value with his legs, avoid damaging sacks or consistently produce when the game carries the most leverage.