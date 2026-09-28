USA Today Ranks All 18 Big Ten Starting Quarterbacks Going Into Week 5

USA TODAY Ranks All 18 Big Ten QBs for 2026

The 2026 college football season features a loaded group of Big Ten quarterbacks, from established stars returning for another run to emerging passers ready to make their mark on the national stage. With NFL-caliber talent, proven production, and high expectations across the country, the race to be recognized among the nation’s best is wide open.

USA TODAY Sports ranked the 18 Big Ten quarterbacks expected to make the biggest impact this season, with Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Washington's Demond Williams Jr. leading a deep group of contenders.

From potential Heisman candidates to breakout stars and intriguing sleepers, these are the quarterbacks entering the 2026 season at the center of the Big Ten conversation.

Information is from preseason, originally published August 17, 2026.