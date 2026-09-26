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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

TST Best Bets: September 26, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

Two ranked Big Ten battles highlight Saturday’s slate, led by No. 12 USC hosting No. 20 Oregon at the Coliseum. The Ducks have won four straight in the series, but the Trojans have a chance to end that skid while strengthening their place in the College Football Playoff race.

No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 Michigan also put their undefeated records on the line in Ann Arbor. With both teams leaning on physical rushing attacks and two of the nation’s better defenses, points could be difficult to come by at the Big House.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: USC vs. Oregon – Over 61.5

Rundown: A week after Oregon cashed a 71.5 over by itself in a 84-0 victory over Portland State, it is hard to not bet the over as the Ducks face off with a Trojan team that has been shaky on defense thus far. 

Oregon has scored over 31 points in each game this season, while USC allowed 35 points to a struggling Rutgers team last week. 

The Trojans have hit the over in three of their four games this season, and this one should be another shootout with an Oregon team still trying to bounce back from its harrowing loss to Oklahoma State. 

Second Pick: Iowa +5.5 over Michigan

Rundown: The Wolverines are a run-first team that are not all that consistent running the ball. 

The lack of efficiency in their run game was the culprit for their controversial victory over Western Michigan being as close as it was, and is also what kept UTEP within three points after one half last week in Michigan's eventual blowout victory. 

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches for a touchdown against Western Michigan to win the game 13-12 as time expires during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches for a touchdown against Western Michigan to win the game 13-12 as time expires during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches for a touchdown against Western Michigan to win the game 13-12 as time expires during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

It should be a little harder to get away with that against the Hawkeyes, who are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against ranked opponents. 

A one-score Michigan victory is the likely result here, so we're backing Iowa against the spread. 

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-699

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+500

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-132

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+112

U 41.5

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