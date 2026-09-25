Ranking the Top 5 2026 Heisman Trophy Candidates Right Now

4. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Kamario Taylor Heisman Trophy Profile

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Height : 6’4”

: 6’4” Weight : 220

: 220 School : Mississippi State

: Mississippi State Class: Sophomore

Kamario Taylor Week 3 Stats

Passing : 18/26

: 18/26 Yards : 261

: 261 Passing Touchdowns : 4

: 4 Interceptions : 1

: 1 Rushing Yards : 33

: 33 Rushing Touchdowns: 0

One of the fastest-rising names in the Heisman race, Taylor has Mississippi State sitting 3-0 after engineering a comeback road win at South Carolina. The dual-threat sophomore has accounted for 12 touchdowns through three games and now gets a ranked Missouri team at home with another chance to push himself deeper into the national conversation.

Kamario Taylor 2026 Stats

Passing Yards : 832

: 832 Passing Touchdowns : 11

: 11 Interceptions : 1

: 1 Rushing Yards : 178

: 178 Rushing Touchdowns: 1

Kamario Taylor Resume