Ranking the Top 5 2026 Heisman Trophy Candidates Right Now

4. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
Kamario Taylor Heisman Trophy Profile
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 220
- School: Mississippi State
- Class: Sophomore
Kamario Taylor Week 3 Stats
- Passing: 18/26
- Yards: 261
- Passing Touchdowns: 4
- Interceptions: 1
- Rushing Yards: 33
- Rushing Touchdowns: 0
One of the fastest-rising names in the Heisman race, Taylor has Mississippi State sitting 3-0 after engineering a comeback road win at South Carolina. The dual-threat sophomore has accounted for 12 touchdowns through three games and now gets a ranked Missouri team at home with another chance to push himself deeper into the national conversation.
Kamario Taylor 2026 Stats
- Passing Yards: 832
- Passing Touchdowns: 11
- Interceptions: 1
- Rushing Yards: 178
- Rushing Touchdowns: 1
Kamario Taylor Resume
- AP Top 25 Ranking: 24
- Team Record: 3-0
- Last Game: South Carolina, Win, 41-34
- Next Opponent: No. 19 Missouri