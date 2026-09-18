ESPN Predicts All 16 SEC Football Teams By Chance to Win Conference Ahead of Week 3

Alabama Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (3rd Season)
- 2026 Record: 2-0 (1-0)
- AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 10
ESPN FPI Predictions
- Projected W-L: 9.2-3.1
- Win Conference %: 12.3
Even with elevated standards, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, faces a challenging road in 2026. Kalen DeBoer has kept the Crimson Tide among the nation's elite, but the SEC offers little margin for error. ESPN's projections suggest Alabama remains a playoff threat, though not the overwhelming favorite it once was.
Alabama Crimson Tide Futures Odds
- CFP National Championship Winner +2200
- SEC Championship Winner +850