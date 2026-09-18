ESPN Predicts All 16 SEC Football Teams By Chance to Win Conference Ahead of Week 3

6) Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Team Profile

Head Coach: Josh Heupel (6th Season)

Josh Heupel (6th Season) 2026 Record: 2-0 (0-0)

2-0 (0-0) AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

ESPN FPI Predictions

Projected W-L: 8.0-4.1

8.0-4.1 Win Conference %: 3.1

Tennessee continues to be one of the SEC's most dangerous teams under Josh Heupel. The Volunteers have proven they can score with anyone, and another strong season would keep them in the hunt for a playoff berth. The challenge will be finding enough consistency against the conference's toughest opponents.

Tennessee Volunteers Futures Odds