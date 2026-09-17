ESPN 2027 NFL First Round Mock Draft 2.0: Jordan Reid’s Picks 1-32

3. New York Jets
CJ Carr NFL Draft Profile
- Position: Quarterback
- School: Notre Dame
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 21
Gang Green has spent recent drafts assembling bookend tackles, elite perimeter wideouts, and a star backfield—now they grab the quarterback to conduct it all. CJ Carr's compact release, field vision, and big-game poise make him an ideal fit for New York's stacked offense.
"He's a capable passer who can distribute the ball and does a great job of syncing his feet, eyes and throwing motion. Notre Dame is a prime national title contender in 2026, and if Carr excels on that quest, it's easy to see him rise to this spot of the draft."