Ranking the Top Five Potential Upsets for College Football Week 3

1. Houston at Texas Tech (-7.5) - Friday at 8:00

The Houston Cougars struggled against the Oregon State Beavers in Week 1 of the season, and many people wrote off Willie Fritz’s squad as not ready to compete for the Big 12 crown. In Week 2, Texas Tech got all they could handle from the very same Oregon State Beavers before eventually winning by 11 points. Perhaps Oregon State is just better than expected, and Houston should not be discarded. The Cougars have the better quarterback in this matchup, and veteran Conner Weigman is no stranger to playing in hostile atmospheres. I trust Willie Fritz to have his team ready to play, and they have a team capable of giving Texas Tech a real game. The Red Raiders' defense is not playing at the same level as the 2025 version did, at least not yet.