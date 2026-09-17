Ranking the Top Five Potential Upsets for College Football Week 3

2. North Carolina at Clemson (-3.5) - Saturday at Noon
The North Carolina Tar Heels followed up their successful trip to Ireland with a win in Chapel Hill over East Tennessee State, and the defense looks like a legitimately good unit. I don’t trust the offense at all, but how many points will they need to knock off Clemson? The Tigers only scored 22 points, and starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina is out with an elbow injury. The new starter is a freshman and, while talented, going against Bill Belichick with Chad Morris as the offensive coordinator is not a recipe for success for the home team. Death Valley can be a tough place to play, but it’s hardly a fortress when the fan base is already mostly out on this team. The wrong team is favored here, and North Carolina should win outright.