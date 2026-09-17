Ranking My Top 5 Bold Predictions for College Football Week 3

5. LSU Comfortably Dispatches Ole Miss

It’s hard to imagine a more hostile atmosphere than what Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers walk into on Saturday night in Oxford. Just think about the head coach of your favorite team leading your school to the College Football Playoff while flirting with other schools. The head coach then takes a new job as head coach of one of your main rivals, plays the victim for no longer being able to coach in the College Football Playoff, poaches staff, begins recruiting your school’s players, and makes inflammatory comments after running through the exit door. Yeah, Ole Miss fans and coaches (and probably some players) are frothing at the mouth to get a piece of Lane Kiffin. Here’s the problem: Lane Kiffin relishes the attention and fully understands how to harness it for the good of his team on game day. I think LSU handles “the moment” much better than Ole Miss will on Saturday night. In addition, I think Ole Miss has a lot of issues on defense and was exposed a bit in the opener against Louisville. This won’t be a blowout, but I do think LSU comfortably covers the spread.