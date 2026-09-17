Ranking My Top 5 Bold Predictions for College Football Week 3

3. North Carolina Wins at Clemson
The North Carolina Tar Heels stunned the TCU Horned Frogs in Ireland in Week 0 and, after a bye week, returned home to comfortably knock off East Tennessee State. I don’t trust the UNC offense at all, but the defense looks like a legitimately good unit. This week, they travel to Death Valley to play the Clemson Tigers, and it has all the makings of a very ugly, low-scoring contest. Clemson will be starting backup quarterback Tait Reynolds due to an injury to starter Christopher Vizzina, and Reynolds has good physical tools. Still, he’s a freshman, and I give a huge advantage to Bill Belichick when he’s facing a freshman quarterback and offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Clemson’s fan base already feels resigned to a subpar season, so this will not be a hostile atmosphere. I think the wrong team is favored here, and North Carolina wins.