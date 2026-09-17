FOX Sports’ 2027 NFL 1st Round Mock Draft 2.0: Rob Rang 1-32 Predictions

You Tell Us! What Does the 2027 NFL Draft 1st Round Look Like?

Join the Mock Draft Debate: Does Rob Rang Have It Right?

FOX Sports draft insider Rob Rang laid out his complete 2027 first-round forecast, but now it's your turn to debate the picks!

THE NO. 1 PICK: Did Arizona make the right call taking Arch Manning over Dante Moore at No. 1 overall?

JETS TRIPLE-PLAY: New York grabbed Jeremiah Smith (WR), Will Echoles (DT), and CJ Carr (QB)—did Gang Green win the draft?

BEST VALUE: Which pick in the 15-30 range, like Kewan Lacy to Dallas or Trey'Dez Green to Washington, is the biggest steal?

Drop your hot takes, draft reactions, and top 10 picks in the comments!