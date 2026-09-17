FOX Sports’ 2027 NFL 1st Round Mock Draft 2.0: Rob Rang 1-32 Predictions

Draft Projection: Rob Rang’s 2027 First-Round NFL Mock Draft
With the college football season in full swing and the NFL campaign rolling, FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang released his comprehensive 2027 first-round NFL Mock Draft. Utilizing inverse Super Bowl odds to set the selection order, Rang’s 32-pick forecast features quarterback chaos at the top, a three-pick haul for the New York Jets, and a heavy infusion of trench monsters across the board.
Let's break down how Rob projects Round 1 will unfold.