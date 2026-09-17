UCLA makes Rose Bowl admission free for students

LOS ANGELES — Ahead of UCLA’s matchup against Purdue on Saturday, UCLA Athletic Director Tim Harris announced that regular-season football games at the Rose Bowl will be free for students. The policy will also extend to the Bruins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The new policy goes into effect Saturday as the Bruins prepare for a strong start under newly hired head coach Bob Chesney. UCLA is currently 2-0 after defeating Cal in Week 1 and San Diego State last Saturday.

The Bruins have looked good to start the year, yet one issue has continued to plague the program: attendance. The Rose Bowl, located in Pasadena, is not close to Westwood, making it more difficult for UCLA to consistently draw large crowds.

With crowds dwindling over the past several seasons, the hope is that free admission for students will help create more of a gameday atmosphere and get "The Granddaddy of Them All" as full as possible.

In a statement released by UCLA, Harris emphasized the importance of the student body to the program.

“Our students are the heartbeat of UCLA,” Harris said. “Their passion, energy, and pride create an atmosphere that makes a difference for our student-athletes and coaches. We want as many students as possible experiencing UCLA Athletics, supporting their fellow Bruins and helping us build one of the best home environments in college sports. We need our students to show up, be loud, and make a difference.”

Harris also called on students to help set the tone around the program heading into Saturday’s game.

FREE TICKETS FOR @UCLA STUDENTS That’s right – your ticket to the game will cost nothing. Your support of our athletics programs means the world to us, and we can’t wait to see a packed Den all season long! ➡️: https://t.co/qzxcL7mrP3

ℹ️: https://t.co/FkIyKYIAD0 pic.twitter.com/ZiuwzG0JRR — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) September 16, 2026

“We have an exciting team led by Bob Chesney and a lot of momentum surrounding UCLA Athletics,” Harris said. “Now it's time for our students to help set the standard. Arrive early. Be loud. Be relentless. We can't wait to see a sea of Bruin Blue at the Rose Bowl this Saturday.”

UCLA has long been criticized for its inability to consistently fill the Rose Bowl. Several years ago, the program added tarps to portions of the stadium in an effort to make the venue feel more occupied, but that became another talking point surrounding the Bruins’ attendance struggles.

The recent coaching history has not helped matters, either. DeShaun Foster’s tenure came to an end in 2025 after the Bruins opened his second season 0-3, while Chip Kelly’s time in Westwood was ultimately disappointing despite some success before he left UCLA for the NFL once again.

With those recent disappointments in the rearview mirror, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel under Chesney. For the first time in a while, the Bruins seem to have some much-needed momentum within the program.

People knew Chesney could be a good hire. The vibes within the room certainly felt different, and for once, it felt like UCLA had some direction and charisma within the program. Given its current position and how the team has looked, though, the Bruins may have surprised some people.

Now, it is about getting fans into the stadium to see that success on the field for themselves.