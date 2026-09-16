Name, Image, Likeness: What’s Arch Manning’s Name Worth to NFL Scouts?

Joe Douglas, former New York Jets Manager
Joe Douglas, the former general manager of the New York Jets, outlined the traits every evaluator search for in a franchise quarterback.
“Obviously you’re looking for leadership. You’re looking for mental, physical and psychological confidence. You’ve got to have a certain amount of ruggedness to handle all the slings and arrows heading your way. Timing, anticipation and accuracy.”
At its core, the quarterback position is still about delivering the football accurately and on time. Arm strength can stretch the field. Athleticism can create second-chance, Arch Manning possesses that skill set. But neither trait matters if the quarterback struggles to execute the ordinary throws that keep an offense on schedule.
Notable Lower Quarterback Completion %
Quarterbacks with sub-60% college completion rates have often become boom-or-bust bets.
- Josh Allen - 56.2% at Wyoming, elite traits overcame the concern.
- Anthony Richardson - 53.8% at Florida, drafted on upside.
- Jordan Love - 61.2% career, but had a 61.9% final season with erratic tape.
- Will Levis - 65.7%, but accuracy inconsistency was a major discussion point.
Allen remains the exception to every evaluator references.
For every quarterback who overcomes inconsistent college accuracy, many others never fully solve the issue.
Quarterbacks Already Showing Strong Efficiency
Several prospects enter the season with stronger completion profiles. The small sample size of two games thus far doesn’t provide the bigger picture. Dating back to 2025 to now we can monitor the current progress of who NFL scouts think are NFL ready.
Julian Sayin completed 77.0 percent of his passes in 2025, demonstrating outstanding timing and accuracy. Dante Moore continues to build a reputation as an efficient and explosive passer.
Both Sayin and Moore are below their averages from last season but with two games in the books one would think they rise as the season builds towards the College Football Playoffs.
Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects Comp % (National Ranking After Two Games)
- Ranks #1: Darian Mensah, Maimi (FL), 91.1%
- Ranks # 27: CJ Carr, Notre Dame, 71.4%
- Ranks #29: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss 71.0%
- Ranks #54: Arch Manning, Texas, 67.3%
- Ranks #55: Julian Sayin, Ohio State, 66.7
- Ranks #68: Dante Moore, Oregon, 63.6
- Ranks #96: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State, 59.8%
Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospects Comp % (2025 Season)
- Ranked #1: Julian Sayin, Ohio State, 77.0%
- Ranked #5: Dante Moore, Oregon, 71.8%
- Ranked #14: Drew Mestemaker, North Texas, 68.9%
- Ranked #26: Darian Mensah, Duke, 66.8%
- Ranked #28: CJ Carr, Notre Dame, 66.6%
- Ranked #34: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, 66.1%
- Ranked #87: Arch Manning, Texas, 61.4%