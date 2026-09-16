Name, Image, Likeness: What’s Arch Manning’s Name Worth to NFL Scouts?

Arch Manning: Accurate Enough for No. 1?

Andy Reid, head coach Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, once offered a simple but brutally honest evaluation of quarterback play.

“If they can’t throw the ball from me to you, accuracy becomes a big thing. And if they’re not smart.”

I still remember Reid pointing directly at me when he said “from me to you” during a media scrum at the NFL Combine. It was a cool moment, but the message carried far more weight than the gesture.

Reid is one of the finest quarterback developers in NFL history. From Donovan McNabb to Patrick Mahomes, he has consistently identified traits that translate to the professional game.

Accuracy remains one of the clearest indicators of future success.

Since 2017, eight quarterbacks have gone No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Looking at their final college seasons offers a useful benchmark, especially when evaluating the leading contenders for the top selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

No. 1 NFL Draft QBs 2016-2026 (Arch Manning Included)

Joe Burrow, LSU : 76.3%

: 76.3% Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: 72.0%

72.0% Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: 70.5%

70.5% Trevor Lawrene, Clemson : 69.2%

: 69.2% Kyler Murray, Oklahoma : 69.0%

: 69.0% Caleb Williams, USC : 68.6%

: 68.6% Cam Ward, Miami (FL): 68.6%

68.6% Bryce Young, Alabama : 64.5%

: 64.5% Arch Manning, Texas: 62.2%

Manning still possesses every trait scouts covet: prototypical size, NFL bloodlines, mobility, and high-level arm talent. But if he intends to secure the No. 1 overall spot in the 2027 NFL Draft, his completion percentage must climb.

As Andy Reid made clear, the evaluation starts with two non-negotiables.

Can he throw accurately from me to you?