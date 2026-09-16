Phil Steele Ranks Top 12 College Football Teams That Will Surprise Going Ahead of Week 3

2. BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars Team Profile
- Conference: Big 12
- Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (11th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Aaron Roderick
- Defensive Coordinator: Kelly Poppinga
- 2026 Record: 2-0 (0-0)
- Location: Provo, Utah
Week 3 Opponent: Colorado State
"This is a complete team and just signed their best recruiting class in history and can make the playoffs and make some enoise once there" - Phil Steele
BYU got a boost when Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced he was not playing college football in 2026. The Cougars were really good in 2025, but couldn't get over the Texas Tech hump. They'll get shots to turn some heads with Notre Dame at home, but they travel to Utah and TCU.