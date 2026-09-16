Phil Steele Ranks Top 12 College Football Teams That Will Surprise Going Ahead of Week 3

12. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Team Profile

Conference: Big 12

Big 12 Head Coach: Sonny Dykes (5th Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Gordon Sammis

Gordon Sammis Defensive Coordinator: Andy Avalos

Andy Avalos 2026 Record: 1-1 (0-0)

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Week 3 Opponent: Arkansas State

"I like QB Jaden Craig who transfers in from Harvard and he could have them cutting down on the turnovers and the schedule sets up well for a possible return to the playoffs." - Phil Steele

TCU needs to avoid the 'Dublin Curse' and the season finale at Texas Tech could be a de-facto playoff game, but the path is there.