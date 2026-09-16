10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 3

10. Florida Gators

All of a sudden, the Florida Gators are getting votes in the AP and Coaches Poll. Voters could soon regret their positions.

Florida deserves no credit for its win over Campbell. They failed to cover the spread, were outpossessed, and still allowed the Fighting Camels to convert 5 of 18 third downs. That strengthens our concerns following their Week 1 performance, in which the Gators allowed FAU to go off for 21 points on 400 yards.

Florida begins its conference schedule in Week 3. With road games against Auburn, Mizzou, and Texas on the horizon, we're betting this is the pinnacle of their season.