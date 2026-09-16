10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 3

3. Texas Longhorns
Enjoy it while it lasts, Texas Longhorns; your position atop the AP Poll will be short-lived.
Inarguable, Texas mounted the most impressive comeback of the college football season. Down 23-3 entering the fourth quarter, the Longhorns scored 21 unanswered to stun the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. But this was more about Ohio State beating itself than Texas earning the win. A missed OSU field goal with minutes to play could have yielded a very different result.
In the end, Texas put up just 336 yards of offense at home, fumbled the ball four times, and needed a missed field goal to secure the win.
Are the Longhorns a great football team? Unquestionably. Are they the best team in the country? Definitely not.