ESPN Ranks Top 12 College Football Teams That Could Go Undefeated Ahead of Week 3

ESPN's FPI Names the 12 Teams Most Likely to Go Undefeated in 2026
Running the table in modern college football is practically a myth. Between grueling power-conference slates, non-conference trap games, and high-stakes postseason pressure, making it through November without taking a single loss requires an elite mix of roster depth, execution, and sheer luck. To figure out who actually has a chance to pull off perfection in 2026, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) supercomputer ran thousands of regular-season simulations.
By evaluating per-play efficiency, talent ratings, and schedule difficulty, the algorithm isolated the programs with the highest mathematical odds of finishing the regular season 12-0.
These are the ten heavyweights ESPN's supercomputer gives the best shot at an unblemished campaign this autumn.