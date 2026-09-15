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NCAAF · 2 hours ago

USA Today 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 32 First Round Picks

Paul Connor, author

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 17 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Detroit Lions logo

DET

+4.5

+190

O 53.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-4.5

-230

U 53.5

Sep 20 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-7

-370

O 39.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

+7

+295

U 39.5

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