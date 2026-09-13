Kamario Taylor Is The Next Big Superstar

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor isn’t just generating buzz; he’s becoming one of the most talked-about young quarterbacks in college football.

After torching Louisiana‑Monroe 62‑13 in Week 1 with 354 yards and four touchdowns, the 19‑year‑old sophomore faced a far tougher road test at P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota program, which owns a 40‑19 home record since 2017 and went 7‑0 at home in 2024.

Taylor and company walked in and put the Gophers on notice, winning 38-13. He is rapidly shifting from “intriguing prospect” to “full-blown SEC problem.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback accounted for 300+ yards passing and rushing. He threw three touchdowns all in the first half of action.

Taylor just became the first Mississippi State quarterback since Dak Prescott (2014) to open a season with seven-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing score — a reminder that his production is already brushing up against program history.

Kamario Taylor Is Him And The SEC Knows It

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel said on the SEC Network, “Kamario Taylor, in my opinion, is the most underrated quarterback in the nation.”

ESPN NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Jordan Reid said of Taylor before the Minnesota game: “I usually avoid sending out live scouting profiles of non-draft-eligible prospects, but had to with this one. Real deal. Endless tools, size, and mobility. Still only 19 years old. Potential to be a very high pick in 2028.”

Taylor flashed promise as a true freshman in 2025, appearing in 11 games with two starts while throwing for 629 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

The former four-star recruit added 458 rushing yards on only 82 carries and led the Bulldogs with eight rushing touchdowns, a rare combination of size, speed, and natural playmaking instincts. That foundation set the stage for what’s on display: a quarterback taking a massive year-two leap.

Taylor’s first start was against rival No. 6 Ole Miss in the 2025 Egg Bowl. Quite frankly, the passing metrics were erratic, but his 178 rushing yards and two scores underscored his dynamic versatility.

“He’s The Truth And The Light”: Nick Saban Certified Kamario Taylor

Taylor attended the famous Manning Passing Academy this summer at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was one of the clear standouts, and it wasn’t hard to see why. He brings the prototype build, the live arm, improved accuracy, and athletic dimension that modern offenses covet.

Through two weeks, Taylor is completing nearly 65% of his passes. To put that in comparison, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin led the nation in completion percentage during his sophomore year at 77%. Dante Moore, from Oregon, ranked top five in completion percentage last year at 72%, and Trindad Chambliss, Ole Miss, entered the 2026 college football season with a 66% completion rate.

Even Nick Saban has taken notice. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the legendary coach didn’t sugarcoat it when addressing Taylor’s ceiling.

“He’s the real deal now. He’s the truth and the light,” Saban said. He went further, adding, “Just watching the guy play a little bit last year and a lot of this year and then talking to [Mississippi State head coach] Jeff Lebby, the guy is a very good passer but athletic and can run and create plays on his own. I think this guy is gonna be a big-time surprise for a lot of people in the SEC.”

The chatter around Taylor is no longer hype; when he got the stamp of approval from Saban, it was confirmation that he has arrived and has put the SEC on notice.

The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina next week, Sept. 19. It’ll be a showdown between Taylor and the Gamecocks’ quarterback LaNorris Sellers.