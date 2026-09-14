2026 Heisman Chase: Betting Odds Favor Receivers in FanDuel Sportsbook Top 5

1. Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)

2026 Heisman Trophy Chase

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Height : 6’3”

: 6’3” Weight : 218

: 218 Class: RedShirt Junior

Miami (FL) smashed Florida A&M. Mensah missed only one completion and took a half day at the office with the school out of hand early. If the Hurricanes keep winning and more importantly, he keeps up these performances. He’ll be on top.