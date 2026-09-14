2026 Heisman Chase: Betting Odds Favor Receivers in FanDuel Sportsbook Top 5

3. Arch Manning, Texas
2026 Heisman Trophy Chase
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 222
- Class: Senior
It wasn’t pretty in Austin, Texas as the Longhorns trailed for much of the game against Ohio State. However, credit Arch Manning for staying diligent and making enough plays to secure the victory and knocking off the Buckeyes from the top overall spot in college football.
- AP Top 25 Ranking: 1
- Team Record: 2-0
- Next Opponent: UTSA
- Last Game: vs. Ohio State, Win 24-23
- N
- Stats Against Last Opponent: 23/37, 195 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
- Overall Passing Yards: 500
- Overall Rushing Yards: 30
- Overall Passing Touchdowns: 5
- Overall Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- Overall Interceptions: 2
- Current Heisman Odds: +700 (No. 2)
- Previous Week Odds: +1100 (Tie No. 2)