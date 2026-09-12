Wayne Knight leads second half surge over San Diego State

PASADENA, Calif. – For three quarters and seven minutes, Bob Chesney's Rose Bowl debut was a dull affair, then just as quickly, the Bruins gave their faithful fans and historic stadium plenty to cheer about.

The SDSU Aztecs came to town looking to present a challenge and they certainly didn't make things easy on the Bruins, nor did the Bruins make things easy back. Both siders traded drives where they accomplished relatively nothing. So much nothing in fact the first play to go past the 50-yard line and into opposing territory didn't happen until Brian Rowe Jr. caught a pass with 11:47 left in the second quarter and both sides went into halftime tied 0-0.

Neither side particularly excelled with their passing, even if UCLA had the slight edge through the first half and finished with a much larger edge with 151 net passing yards to just 45 by SDSU and both sides were equally unsuccessful in their rushing attempts early on, but things started to change for UCLA in the second half.

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"That is not the way we want to play football, obviously in the first half," Chesney said. "But at the same point in time, that's where we found ourselves. And I think every once in a while, it wasn't pretty, but it was gritty, and you need one of those."

UCLA struck first with a rushing touchdown courtesy of fifth-year running back Wayne Knight early in the third quarter, but UCLA could have scored far earlier than that if senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava made a different decision in a critical moment.

Early mistakes

With just shy if nine-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, the Bruins had marched their way down to the Aztec two-yard line. But as Iamaleava took the third-down snap, the pocket around him collapsed to a blitz. But instead of scrambling out of the situation so many times before, Iamaleava rushed away from the potential sack, turned and tossed a desperate pass off his back foot toward the end zone, and straight into the hands of Aztec sophomore cornerback Mike Lindsay for an interception in the end zone.

It wasn't the first questionable pass that Iamaleava made during the game and both the senior quarterback and Chesney said that it wasn't Iamaleava's best game, but it should be a major reflection point for what the captain of the UCLA offense can do to move forward.

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"These guys never waver. They always got my back, so it feels good to have that support cast," Iamaleava said. "But I think obviously… If we want to win these big games, I got to play way better."

Knight's touchdown in the third quarter was still the line bit of scoring from ether side during that quarter, but things became more interesting in the fourth.

The Aztecs did finally put points on the board in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 between a field goal and a touchdown of their own, but the efforts of Knight and senior running back Jaivian Thomas made sure the Bruins had nothing to sweat about.

UCLA Bruins Punt Returner Mikey Matthews (7) returns a punt during a game against San Diego State Aztecs at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Robert Talamantes – The Sporting Tribune UCLA Bruins Punt Returner Mikey Matthews (7) returns a punt during a game against San Diego State Aztecs at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Wayne Knight's Big Night

Knight capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a seven-yard rush to for his second touchdown of the game and after the first interception of the season for fifth-year linebacker Jalen Woods gave back the ball to the Bruins, Thomas followed less than three minutes later with a touchdown rush of his own.

This kind of second half surge is how the Bruins took the advantage against the Call Golden Bears the week prior, and they credit the legs they've shown late in games to the intensity that's asked of them in practice.

"Just keeping the energy on the sideline plays a big part and the strength staff, so we can be able to finish late in games because you can't win the game in the first half," Woods said.

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The 21-10 lead that the Bruins had built up with just over two minutes to go would have been enough to seal the game, but Knight wasn't done yet.

On the second play of UCLA's drive after getting the ball back following SDSU's first touchdown of the game, all 5'7 of Knight exploded though both the offensive and defensive line on his way to a 36-yard rushing touchdown, his third of the game and second-straight three-touchdown game.

"We're moving the ball on offense. We're making plays out there and when the light shines on you, it's your time to make that play," Knight said of his hot start to the season. "[I'm] fortunate enough, all glory to God to be able to make those plays."

UCLA Bruins QB Nico Iamaleava (9) avoids the defender on his way to a first down during a game against San Diego State Aztecs at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Robert Talamantes – The Sporting Tribune UCLA Bruins QB Nico Iamaleava (9) avoids the defender on his way to a first down during a game against San Diego State Aztecs at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Gritty Wins

With that final run, the Bruins secured Chesney's home debut with a 28-10 win, but it was the kind of win that leaves the Bruins with a lot to think about and even more to improve.

As Chesney described it, the win was "not pretty, it was gritty," and while it leaves the Bruins with a lot of film to study before taking on Purdue, it's also left Chesney with a lot to be proud of.

"I love the way we came back out in that second half. I love the resolve that we had," Chesney said. "Then we'll be able to get a stop, put a drive together and then the rest was history after that."