TST Best Bets: September 12, 2026

The biggest game of the young college football season has arrived, as No. 1 Ohio State travels to Austin for a top-five showdown with No. 4 Texas. After the Buckeyes held off the Longhorns 14-7 in last year’s opener, Texas now gets its chance at revenge at home in a game that could shape the national championship race.

Before the night’s main event, No. 18 Tennessee heads to Atlanta to face a Georgia Tech team looking to recover from a crushing loss to Colorado that ended with its potential game-winning field goal being blocked.

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First Pick: Texas vs. Ohio State – Under 51

Rundown: The premier storyline of last year’s season-opening matchup between the Longhorns and Buckeyes was the disappointing debut of Arch Manning, who went 9-of-15 for 38 yards and an interception through the first three quarters of a 14-7 loss for top-ranked Texas.

The Buckeyes will face a much-improved Manning this time around, but their defense can still cause problems in Texas’ first real test of the season, particularly with the Longhorns lacking a proven difference-maker in the running game.

This will also be Ohio State’s first real test of the season after walloping Ball State 56-3 in Week 1.

Texas held quarterback Julian Sayin to 126 passing yards in last season’s meeting and will look to replicate that success while likely bracketing star receiver Jeremiah Smith.

With both star quarterbacks facing major challenges against elite defenses, expect another low-scoring battle that remains tight into the fourth quarter.

The under has cashed in all four meetings between these powerhouse programs since 2006, including the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinal during Ohio State’s national championship run.

With that trend likely to continue, back the under 51 in Austin.

Second Pick: Georgia Tech +11.5 over Tennessee

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Brett Davis-Imagn Images Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Rundown:The vibes surrounding Georgia Tech could hardly be worse after a blocked potential game-winning field goal capped an ugly offensive showing in Alberto Mendoza’s first start at quarterback.

However, I'm backing the Yellow Jackets against the spread here.

Georgia Tech has covered in four straight games as a home underdog and now faces a Tennessee defense that may not be as dominant as its 56-9 win over an FCS opponent suggests.

The Volunteers allowed 28.5 points per game last season, and we have yet to see whether they made meaningful improvements on that side of the ball.

Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon accounted for five touchdowns in a spectacular debut, but he may experience some early growing pains in his first game against a Power Four opponent.