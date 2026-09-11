Ranking The Top 15 College Quarterbacks Going Into Week 2

15) Drew Mestemaker

Drew Mestemaker College Football Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 211 lbs.

211 lbs. School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Junior

His first year in Stillwater, Oklahoma could put Mestemaker on the map. After two stellar seasons at North Texas Mestemaker puts his resume to the test in 2026.

His path lacks the traditional collection of varsity starts, but the physical ingredients are difficult to ignore.

He has size, arm talent and considerable developmental runway. Oklahoma State now gives him the laboratory to turn projection into production.

How quickly he processes coverage, handles pressure and responds once opponents have enough tape to attack his tendencies will tell us considerably more than any workout ever could.

Drew Mestemaker 2025 Stats