Ranking My Top 10 Bold Predictions for College Football Week 2

1. Oklahoma Suffocates UM's Offense and Wins by 10+

Where to Watch Oklahoma at Michigan

Date: September 12

September 12 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

The Oklahoma Sooners looked like one of the nation’s best teams on opening weekend. At the same time, Michigan needed some very timely intervention by the Big Ten to miraculously survive the Western Michigan Broncos. Michigan’s offense was toothless, and WMU managed to possess the ball for 40 minutes of the game. Officially, Michigan is 1-0 with a 13-12 victory. That doesn’t change the fact that they were held to 275 total yards and just 106 yards on the ground. Overall, the defense was pretty good, but they allowed WMU to hold the ball for more than 40 minutes and go 8-18 on third down.

Bryce Underwood’s footwork looked as shaky as ever, and there is clearly still very little confidence in his passing. The offensive line wasn’t dreadful against the Broncos, but it did not look like a strength, and Oklahoma has one of the nation’s best defenses. The world is on Oklahoma, and that can be dangerous, but give me the Sooners to limit Michigan’s anemic offense to less than 20 points in a double-digit victory.