College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (20) Utah Utes

Spread: ARK +12.5 | UTAH -12.5

Moneyline: ARK +380 | UTAH -550

Total: 55.5 Over +100 | Under -120

The Arkansas Razorbacks did themselves no favors with their non-conference scheduling. Awaiting them in Week 2 is a feisty Utah Utes squad that's looking to make a name for itself.

Unfortunately, Arkansas was built for last season, and we all know how that turned out. The Razorbacks struggled en route to a 2-10 record, a bar they will likely match in 2026. They didn't come close to covering the number against North Alabama last week, and this week's spread is even more out of reach.

Utah will expose all of Arkansas' weaknesses on Saturday. This spread should climb as we approach kickoff.

Predicted Score: Utah 42 - Arkansas 10