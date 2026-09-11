College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

Delaware Blue Hens vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread: DEL +21.5 | VAN -21.5
Moneyline: DEL +1100 | VAN -2500
Total: 54.5 Over -115 | Under -105
Inarguably, the Vanderbilt Commodores program has never been in a better position. Coming off a 10-win season, the Commodores are looking to recapture that magic in 2026. Unfortunately, they could face some unexpected opposition from the Delaware Blue Hens.
The Blue Hens moved the ball with ease last week, churning out 547 yards of total offense, albeit against FCS Merrimack. Vandy had a similar winnable game, looking much less impressive. The Commodores eked out a 28-9 win as -28.5 chalk, needing 13 second-half points to pull away.
This will be the most unexpected outcome in Week 2. Delaware walks into FirstBank Stadium as substantive underdogs and walks out winners.
Predicted Score: Delaware 28 - Vanderbilt 27