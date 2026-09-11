Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 2

3. Oklahoma (-5.5) at Michigan - Noon

Where to Watch Oklahoma at Michigan

Date: September 12

September 12 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

The Oklahoma Sooners looked like one of the nation’s best teams on opening weekend. At the same time, Michigan needed some very timely intervention by the Big Ten to miraculously survive the Western Michigan Broncos. Michigan’s offense was toothless, and WMU managed to possess the ball for 40 minutes of the game. The Wolverines should be 0-1 and have dropped out of the rankings, but a lot can change from one week to the next. Minus one drive for Western Michigan, Michigan’s defense was pretty darn good. Did the near escape wake Michigan up, and can they flip the switch in what should be an electric atmosphere at the Big House? That seems incredibly unlikely based on what we saw, and Bryce Underwood really needs to clean up his messy footwork if he wants to have a chance against this ferocious OU defense, but when the world is on Oklahoma, maybe Michigan pulls off the surprise.