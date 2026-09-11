Phil Steele Predicts SEC Order of Finish Ahead of Week 2

Vanderbilt Team Profile
- Head Coach: Clark Lea (5th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Tim Beck
- Defensive Coordinator: Steve Gregory
- 2025 Record: 10-3 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC
- Conference: SEC
- 2026 Record: 1-0
Vanderbilt is no longer the automatic SEC win people reflexively circle in August. That matters. The Commodores have become tougher, more organized, and considerably less interested in playing the role of conference punching bag. They still operate with a talent disadvantage against much of the league, so their formula has to be cleaner: protect the football, steal possessions, limit explosives, and make opponents work deeper into games than they expected. The longer Vanderbilt hangs around, the more uncomfortable things become. An 11th-place projection might not generate national attention, but it represents meaningful progress if the Commodores are competitive throughout the schedule.
Vanderbilt Commodores 2025 Stats
- 462.8 yards per game
- 357.5 yards allowed per game
Vanderbilt Key Additions
- S Ricardo Jones
- WR Ja'Cory Thomas
- DT Talan Carter