Phil Steele Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of Week 2

Northwestern Wildcats Team Profile
- 2026 Record: 1-0
- Head Coach: David Braun (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Chip Kelly
- Defensive Coordinator: Tim McGarigle
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 11th in the Big Ten
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Ryan Field
Northwestern is quietly one of the stranger teams to find sitting 12th. The Wildcats won seven games and a bowl last season, then added former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles and Chip Kelly to an offense badly needing another dimension. Defensively, Robert Fitzgerald headlines a unit that allowed fewer than 20 points per game last season. Steele remains cautious, which makes Northwestern a fascinating sleeper. If Kelly unlocks Chiles, the Wildcats suddenly possess something they haven't routinely had: offensive volatility.