Phil Steele Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of Week 2

4) USC Trojans

USC Trojans Team Profile

AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

No. 14 2026 Record: 2-0

2-0 Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (4th Season)

Lincoln Riley (4th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Luke Huard

Luke Huard Defensive Coordinator: Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson 2025 Record: 9-4 (7-2)

9-4 (7-2) 2025 Finish: 4th in the Big Ten

4th in the Big Ten Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

Maybe this is finally the USC team Lincoln Riley has been trying to construct since arriving in Los Angeles. Jayden Maiava returns at quarterback, the Trojans signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and Riley believes the program finally has genuine organizational alignment. The most interesting piece is defense, where Gary Patterson has been brought in to help reshape the unit. Steele isn’t quite putting USC with the Big Ten’s three monsters, but fourth says he believes the Trojans are getting awfully close.