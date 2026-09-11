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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

TST Best Bets: September 11, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

The Week 2 schedule gets an early start Friday with the return of the Border Showdown between No. 23 Missouri and Kansas. Both teams enter at 1-0 after cruising through their season openers, but the stakes are much higher with the Tigers visiting Lawrence for the first time since 2011. Missouri won last year’s rivalry matchup 42-31.

Friday night also brings Boston College’s annual Red Bandanna Game against Rutgers on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Both teams are looking for their first victory after disappointing season-opening losses, adding even more importance to an already emotional night at Alumni Stadium.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Kansas +4.5 over Missouri

Rundown: The biggest reason to take the points is Ahmad Hardy’s absence. Missouri will now lean on Jamal Roberts, who torched Kansas for 143 yards last season but managed only 47 yards on 13 carries against an overmatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff team in Week 1. Averaging 3.6 yards per carry in that matchup does not inspire much confidence entering a rivalry game on the road.

Kansas should also be able to score enough to keep this close. Isaiah Marshall looked comfortable in his debut, while Nik McMillan immediately emerged as a dangerous option on the outside. With Andy Kotelnicki back helping shape the offense, the Jayhawks have enough creativity and playmakers to attack a Missouri defense that is facing a much different challenge than it did last week.

This is Missouri’s first trip to Lawrence since 2005, and Kansas has waited a long time for the chance to host its rival again. The Jayhawks have the home-field advantage, the more trustworthy rushing attack and a real opportunity to win outright, so getting more than a field goal feels like strong value.

Second Pick: Boston College vs. Rutgers – Under 54.5

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff attempts to make a catch as UMASS #0 Isiah Reed breaks up the play.
Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff attempts to make a catch as UMASS #0 Isiah Reed breaks up the play.

Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff attempts to make a catch as UMASS #0 Isiah Reed breaks up the play.

Rundown: The Scarlet Knights’ Week 1 loss to UMass was about as bad a start to the season as possible. Rutgers not only lost outright as a 29.5-point favorite but also lost starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan to injury. An offense that already faced plenty of questions will now turn to a backup against its first Power Four opponent of the season.

That may seem like enough reason to back Boston College -3, but the Eagles did not inspire much confidence offensively in their opener against Cincinnati. Quarterback Mason McKenzie completed just 51% of his passes and threw an interception as Boston College finished with only 15 points.

Neither offense has shown that it can be trusted, and Rutgers’ quarterback situation adds another reason to expect a slow night. With both teams still having plenty to prove on that side of the ball, the under is the best play here.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

-3

-176

O 47.5

Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

+3

+148

U 47.5

Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Ravens logo

BAL

-3.5

-176

O 47.5

Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

+3.5

+148

U 47.5

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