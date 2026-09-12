UNLV left with serious soul searching to do after blowout loss to North Texas

While Las Vegas is typically known for the sweltering summer heat, it would be the UNLV Rebels who would wilt on a 100-degree afternoon in Denton.

On Saturday, any hopes of a College Football Playoff spot were effectively dashed on UNLV, as the North Texas Mean Green dominated in a 44-6 blowout over the Rebels.

From the onset, the game seemed like it was going to get away from the Rebels quickly. In the first quarter, UNLV coughed up on the ball on two straight drives due to fumbles recovered by North Texas, leading to ten easy points for the Mean Green. By the time the first quarter was over, North Texas already got out to a 13-0 lead, while UNLV’s offense sputtered with only 36 total yards and not reaching over midfield once.

From there, North Texas was simply able to operate at a higher compete level, and the physical edge was made apparent.

The Mean Green were able to rip off chunk plays at will on the ground, with 33 total rushes going for 181 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns. Jahiem White would lead the way with 124 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries (a blistering 10.3 yards per carry). For context, UNLV was only able to manage 98 yards on 39 carries for just 2.5 yards per carry, and the lack of efficiency bled into every aspect of play.

Jackson Arnold, despite being responsible for the first fumble of the game, would at least play at a decent level after that. He would go 18-for-27 on his pass attempts for 194 yards, but would not be able to take UNLV into the end zone.

Taz Reddicks would lead the Rebels in receiving with 75 yards on five receptions, although he would cough up UNLV’s third fumble at the end of the third quarter that would bury any hope of a UNLV comeback.

The final play of the game would encompass the entire game, as Alex Orji’s desperation heave would deflect directly into the hands of North Texas defensive back Bryce Garza for UNLV’s fourth and final turnover.

The first bye week could arguably not have come at a better time for the Rebels, as Dan Mullen and the coaching staff clearly have a lot of work to do before they head back out on the road to face Akron on Sept. 26.