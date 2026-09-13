Spear Points: 3 Takeaways from SDSU’s loss on offense, defense, plus road history

Through the first 30 minutes of San Diego State’s eventual 28-10 loss at UCLA on Saturday, the Aztecs were able to hold their own in a rock fight against a Bruins side coming off a 45-point performance up in Berkeley.

In it until the untimely interception on Jayden Denegal’s floated screen pass to Javion Kinnard on a third-and-12 around the SDSU 20-yard-line, then subsequent UCLA scoring drive, the margins at which the Scarlet and Black tried to win on proved too thin.

Head coach Sean Lewis praised his team’s effort and hard play postgame, but also said there needed to be “a better job leading throughout the course of the week,” specifically citing the need to see more during the practice week.

Now, having seen what happened on both sides of the ball at the Rose Bowl, the Aztecs (1-1) have the opportunity to ramp up for another big challenge when currently unbeaten and FBS Playoff qualifier from last season James Madison visits Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 19.

Here are three takeaways from the Aztecs first loss of 2026:

Little tempo on offense, lots of time trying to dig out

For much of the first three quarters, the SDSU offense looked like the eternally doomed Sisyphus, forever cursed to push a rock up a hill and never succeed.

Runs pounded into the heart of a defense that became increasingly stacked with backers and backs. A passing game that shifted focus to a majority of downfield throws that would never net a catch on the stretch and seam routes.

It all summed up to what Lewis called “inefficiency on offense,” where he highlighted the Aztecs inability to flip the field, play-calling (which he took the blame for) and need to get the quarterback in rhythm.

The 189 yards of total offense were the second-fewest SDSU has gained in a game under Lewis, behind only the 179-yard second game of his coaching tenure — a 21-0 home loss to Oregon State in 2024.

It appeared the Aztecs simply wanted to bludgeon through the UCLA defense on the ground, with all but two of their 17 first half rushing plays scored as going up the middle. The second half saw a slight shift, with seven of the 21 attempts going either right or left.

The passing game saw a similar fate in the reverse, as seven of Denegal’s 17 attempts were on passes of greater than 15 yards, with only five attempts from beyond the line of scrimmage to 14 yards and five screen/swing type passes at or behind the line. The only deep completion came on the gadget touchdown play, the 19-yard scoring reception by Jackson Ford.

Perhaps even more telling, there was only one attempted pass over the middle and it was a short three-yarder to Bert Emanuel Jr. that was part of SDSU’s first drive into UCLA territory that ended with a punt midway through the third quarter. In all, 19 of SDSU’s 45 yards passing came on yards after catch.

The Aztecs first drive with more than two first downs came on their first scoring drive, where a pass interference penalty on a shot to Donovan Brown led to back-to-back 10-plus yard runs by Lucky Sutton on zone rushes. SDSU also got three first downs on their touchdown drive, two coming on UCLA penalties.

Returning home and facing JMU, how SDSU adjusts will be of utmost importance. One specific number to watch: average distance to go for third downs. It was 8.4 against UCLA, twice the average of their opener, and SDSU failed to convert all four of their third-and-nine-plus situations against the Bruins.

Defense shows signs of continuing to be program tent-pole

Through three quarters the Aztec defense had held UCLA to just 232 yards of total offense, gotten off the field on seven of 10 third downs, and snatched the game’s first turnover while also getting a fourth-down stop. Just one passing play went for more than 15 yards, and three runs went for ten or more.

In short, the unit looked a lot like the dark side of SDSU, a phase that the Aztecs have historically hung their hat on. Doing so all the while while having just three returning starters from the previous season and breaking in an entirely new defensive backfield.

After the game UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, talked about how he needed to be better, but one can point to how the Scarlet and Black handled him that gave him difficulty.

The defensive front was able to get to him for a pair of sacks by Cameron Cooper and Malachi Finau, and add two more QB hurries, though it seemed higher with how frequently the front and edges were able to navigate the UCLA protection. Add to that, the Aztecs were able to stuff the Bruins rush eight times

It certainly helped the secondary, who allowed just four completions on the ten attempts beyond five yards.

Then there was the goal-to-go stand early in the second quarter, where the Bruins put together their only drive of more than 23 yards in the opening half.

The sequence of Cooper getting his hooks in and limiting game-high rusher Wayne Knight to four yards, setting up second down from the SDSU five-yard-line enabled the Aztecs to get a stop on a short pass to the left for only a three yard gain.

That set up Mike Lindsay to follow the eyes of Iamaleava and snatch the floated throw back against the grain for his second interception in as many games. The only thing the converted life-long basketball player could look to do differently is down the ball after the catch rather than trying to fast-break out of the end zone.

UCLA’s big plays downfield didn’t come until the fourth quarter, when the Bruins hit passes of 31 and 20 yards on a pair of second downs as part of their 9-play, 75-yard second scoring drive — UCLA’s longest successful drive of the game.

As much as punter Tashi Dorje did to try and flip field position, averaging 50 yards per on his seven punts, having the Bruins start only one drive inside their 20 and generate 27 plays in plus-territory vs just 10 for SDSU is tough to dig out of and hold off.

Still searching for nationally statement-making road win under Lewis

Through the first two seasons of the AztecFAST era, SDSU has gone 4-8 in official road contests, and one could extend it to 4-9 in games away from Snapdragon Stadium if you include the New Mexico Bowl loss last season.

The wins:

27-24 at Wyoming on Oct.12, 2024: The Cowboys also finished 3-9 and were one of two teams that finished below the Aztecs in the final total offense rankings for the Mountain West.

6-3 at Northern Illinois on Sept. 27, 2025: NIU finished 3-9, matching their worst full-season record (2022) for the program since 2007 and ultimately leading to the firing of head coach Thomas Hammock.

44-10 at Nevada on Oct. 11, 2025: Another 3-9 finisher, with the second-lowest total offense and seventh-ranked defense in the Mountain West.

23-0 at Fresno State on Oct. 25, 2025: As of now this Old Oil Can win is the biggest Lewis has led SDSU to, featuring the top two defenses in the conference, and is the only road win against a current Pac-12 member in four tries.

It’s a problem when there are more memorable losses, especially when the finals end up looking particularly ugly. Six have been by 20-plus points, with four of them coming against either current or former Pac-12 teams.

The road trip to Toledo on Sept. 26 looms large, as the Rockets will be playing their third straight at the Glass Bowl. Picked third in the preseason MAC coaches poll, Toledo took an early fourth quarter lead in their opener at Michigan State before ultimately falling, and have finished with winning records every year since 2010.

Both of the Aztecs’ games at MAC opponents under Lewis have been close, with a 22-21 loss at Central Michigan in 2024 and the win at Northern Illinois last season.