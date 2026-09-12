Mark Bowman emerges as USC's latest freshman weapon

Through the first two weeks of the season for the USC Trojans, the recurring theme had been the emergence of an electric and dynamic group of freshmen playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. That trend continued yet again on Saturday night, as tight end Mark Bowman showed up and showed out to help lead the charge in a 49-30 victory over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The Mater Dei product turned in the kind of breakout performance that he'd been waiting for since arriving on campus, hauling in six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Both came in the first half as the Trojans built a commanding 28-10 lead before heading into the locker room.

Bowman's signature moment came late in the first quarter, when he hauled in a pass from Jayden Maiava over the middle and simply refused to go down, hurdling not one but two Louisiana defenders. Cornerback Avery Demery and safety Kody Jackson could do nothing but watch as the 6'5, 245-pound specimen leapt over them en route to a 35-yard gain.

@uscfb's Mark Bowman just hurdled TWO defenders pic.twitter.com/Ab8RlC79g6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2026

"I don't typically hurdle, but it's something that I want to keep adding to my game and improving it," said Bowman after the victory.

Fellow freshman Trent Mosley, who posted a thrilling performance of his own, saw the play unfold from the sideline and wasn't shy about his reaction.

"That was pretty impressive. We were on the sideline going crazy," Mosley said. "He's special. He's really special."

USC consistently leaned on its freshman tight end to finish drives in the opening half. Maiava, who bounced back from an opening drive interception to finish with a career-high five touchdown passes, found Bowman twice in the end zone. First on a five-yard score that got the Trojans on the board, then in the second quarter on a nine-yard completion.

That second score came with a cost, as Bowman took a hard hit from Jackson after reeling in the catch.

"I just got winded a little bit. [It] knocked the wind out of me," Bowman said. "I'm grateful to have teammates around me [to] come and support me, and I'm blessed I'm just healthy."

His breakout can hardly be considered an isolated event in the Trojans' offense this season. Mosley added two more touchdowns to push his total to five through three games, including a thrilling 86-yard punt return score. Between his own production and the emergence of Bowman and wide receiver Kayden Dixon Wyatt, Mosley says he's found himself learning from the group just as much as he's contributing.

"Those players are amazing," he said. "As you saw today, just what they do and what I've learned from them, I've been grateful to become a teammate of theirs, learn from them and just be around them every day.

It's exactly the kind of depth that Lincoln Riley has been building toward, and it was on display yet again under the Coliseum lights Saturday. Afterward, he made clear just how much of a spark Bowman managed to provide.

"I've had a couple pretty good [tight ends], but he made some plays for us," Riley said. "He kind of got us going offensively, did some good things after the catch and blocked as well. He's dangerous when he gets the ball in open field, so good to see him make some plays after the catch and get in the end zone a couple of times."

A true freshman tight end forcing his way into a featured role in the passing game speaks both to his talent and the coaching staff's trust in him. According to Bowman, that trust was built well before Saturday night, dating back to an offseason that saw much of USC's freshman class arrive on campus early.

"I think 32 of our guys in the freshman class came in early, so they were able to develop early under an amazing staff," he said. "I think it's an amazing opportunity for everyone on the team to just get their feet wet."

Bowman, for his part, was careful not to get ahead of himself after just one big night. He remained humble when asked about his goals moving forward.

"Really just [to] keep developing overall as a player. Continue to trust in what Coach Riley's teaching us…just becoming a better player each day," Bowman said. "There's a lot of room for improvement by everyone on the team. The coaches are going to do an amazing job the rest of the season to continue to develop us."

With the win, USC improved to 3-0 on the season and extended its home winning streak at the Coliseum to 10 games. But the broader story continues to be the influx of first-year talent carrying real weight in the Trojans' offensive game plan. For Bowman specifically, Saturday provided a moment that had been building.

A five-yard score, a nine-yard score and a highlight-reel hurdle turned him into a name that fans will be watching closely all season long. And if the early trend of this Trojans' season holds, he won't be the last freshman to make that leap.